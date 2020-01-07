Allu Arjun Wants His Dad To Be Honoured With Padmashri

Tollywood heartthrob Allu Arjun was present at the music concert of his upcoming release Ala Vaikunthapurramloo yesterday and while addressing the audience at the stage, the actor had tears in his eyes. The superstar got emotional while talking about his dad and Telugu film producer, Allu Aravind.

The ‘Stylish Star’ had tears rolling down his eyes, as he said, ” I love my father more than anything in this world. I Never had this opportunity before to tell him. And I do feel that this is the best opportunity to tell, ‘Dad, I Love You!’ Thank you for everything that you have done for me dad.”

The actor’s dad, who was seated among the special guests at the music concert, rushed towards his son and gave him a warm hug.

Talking further about his dad, Allu Arjun said, “My dad is the most misunderstood person in this world. He is not just the best father, he is also the most wonderful person I know. He has been working in the Telugu film industry from the past 45 years.”

“He is the number one producer in South India. He is one of the biggest legends in South India. My grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was honoured with Padmashri, and I do feel that my father too deserves the prestigious award. I request the government to honour my father with Padma Shri if possible. It’s a public request. He deserves it, he has done so much contribution to the Telugu film industry. I wholeheartedly request any government, either the government of Telangana or Andhra Pradesh to present him Padma Shri in coming years. ” added the superstar.

Talking about Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, the film is on the verge of its release. The Stylish Star’s film will hit big screens on 12th January world wide.

The action drama has Pooja Hegde as the film’s leading lady along with Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Nivetha Pethuraj, Sachin Khedekar and others in key roles.

The film is been directed by Trivikram Srinivas and it is been bankrolled by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under Geetha Arts, and Haarika & Hassine Creations.

The music for the film is been composed of Thaman.S.

