Good Newwz Box Office: The Film Crosses Baaghi 2 In 11 Days

Good Newwz Box Office: The Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani & Diljit Dosanjh starrer Good Newwz enjoyed a very good first week and second weekend, ass it collected 162.10 crores in 10 days. The film continued its healthy trend on second Monday as it added another 5.40 crores to its tally and thus taking the total to 167.50 crores.

The trending of Good Newwz has been excellent and the film is likely to touch 180 crores mark by the end of 2nd week. With each passing day, the possibility of achieving 200 crores mark is getting stronger.

Meanwhile, Good Newwz has crossed one more in Koimoi’s Top Grossers Chart i.e. Baaghi 2 which did a business of 165 crores back in 2018. The next targets of Good Newwz are Race 3 (169 crores), Bang Bang (181.03 crores), Bajirao Mastani (184 crores) & 2.0 (188 crores) which will be crossed soon.

Good Newwz is 4th back to back Hit of Akshay Kumar in 2019.

The superstar will be next seen in films like Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey & Bell Bottom.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is overwhelmed with the grand success of Good Newwz, and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, “Good Newwz” is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

“We are extremely overwhelmed with the response coming in for ‘Good Newwz‘ as it’s a subject which had to be shared with the audience. It’s an important subject and I thank the viewers not only in India but also overseas that they have accepted us with open hearts. With this film, I am confident that a movie with good messaging and subject will always fetch success and appreciation,” Akshay said.

