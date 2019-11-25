When it comes to deliver record smashers at the box office, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are the two superstars on whom all the hopes are pinned down. Today, we will unfold one monumental feat achieved by these stars and how Akshay Kumar is all set to join their league.

Speaking about the worldwide box office collections, only two Khans- Aamir and Salman, have garnered a total of 1000 crores and more in a single year on the worldwide front. Aamir has the highest total of 1899.35 crores under his kitty owing to the glorious run of Dangal (2016) globally, especially at China box office. Salman Khan is in the second position with a total of 1314 crores in the year 2015.

Take a look at the break up of the worldwide collection of Aamir and Salman:

Aamir Khan (2016)

Dangal- 1899.35 crores gross

India total- 387.39 crores nett and 542.34 crores gross, Overseas total- 1357.01 crores gross

Salman Khan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan & Prem Ratan Dhan Payo- 1314 crores gross

BB India total- 320.34 crores nett and 432.46 crores gross, BB Overseas total- 482.54 crores gross, Worldwide total- 915 crores gross

PRDP India total- 207.40 crores nett and 305 crores gross, PRDP Overseas total- 93.70 crores gross, Worldwide total- 399 crores gross

Both the actors also had a chance of achieving the milestone on other occasions too but missed on it. Aamir Khan garnered 902.92 crores (Secret Superstar) in 2017 and 831.50 crores (PK) in 2014. Salman has 785.36 crores (Tubelight, Tiger Zinda Hai) under his name for the year 2017.

Check out the worldwide grossers list (200 crores and above) below to know more details:

Interestingly, Prabhas and Ranveer Singh missed out on an opportunity of unleashing the feat but there’s one consistent superstar, Akshay Kumar, who might join the list along with both the Khans.

Let’s go through the breakup of aforementioned stars:

Prabhas (2017)

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi)- 893.43 crores

Baahubali 2 India total- 511.30 crores nett and 736.24 crores gross, Overseas total- 157.19 crores gross

Ranveer Singh (2018)

Padmaavat & Simmba- 953.01 crores

Padmaavat India total- 300 crores net and 384 crores gross, Padmaavat Overseas total- 176 crores gross, Worldwide total- 560 crores gross

Simmba India total- 240.22 crores nett and 299.01 crores gross, Simmba Overseas total- 94 crores, Simmba Worldwide total- 393.01 gross

Akshay Kumar (2019)

Kesari, Mission Mangal & Housefull 4- 783.80 crores

Kesari India total- 153 crores nett and 180.54 crores gross, Kesari Overseas total- 25 crores, Kesari Worldwide total- 205.54 crores gross

Mission Mangal India total- 200.16 crores nett and 236.18 crores gross, Mission Mangal Overseas total- 51 crores, Mission Mangal Worldwide total- 287.18 crores gross

Housefull 4 India total- 206 crores nett and 243.08 crores gross, Housefull 4 Overseas total- 48 crores, Housefull 4 Worldwide total- 291.08 crores gross

From the above analysis, it is clearly seen that Akshay is lagging behind by 216.20 crores to touch the 1000 crore mark in a year and with his Good Newwz geared up for December release, the actor is expected to touch the milestone.

