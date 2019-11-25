Bala Box Office: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar starrer has been enjoying a sweet run as far as the collections are concerned. It was received well by the audience and survived the minimal competition from Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavan & Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.

Bala collected 1.35 crores on its 3rd Friday but showed a push over Saturday & Sunday collecting 2.50 crores & 3.22 crores respectively. It now stands at a total of 105.87 crores. With this director, Amar Kaushik has earned 100 points in the list of Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index.

Bala Box Office: Amar Kaushik Jumps Up High In Koimoi's Directors' Box Office Ranking
Bala Box Office: Amar Kaushik Jumps Up High In Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Ranking

Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking:

· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club

· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club

· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club

· 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club

· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers

· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film

Check out the list below:

(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)

Director Name100 Crs Pts200 Crs Pts300 Crs Pts500 Crs PtsOverseas PtsTotal
Rohit shetty500600501150
Rajkumar Hirani200600100900
Ali Abbas Zafar20060050850
SS Rajamouli100500600
Kabir khan20030050550
Sanjay Leela Bhansali20030050550
Nitesh Tiwari10030050450
Siddharth Anand100300400
Vijay Krishna Acharya10020050350
Farhad Samji
100200300
Sandeep Reddy Vanga200200
Aditya Dhar200200
Rakesh Roshan200200
Sajid Nadiadwala200200
Sooraj Barjatya200200
Farah Khan200200
Jagan Shakti200200
Remo D'Souza200200
Indra Kumar200200
A.R. Murugadoss200200
Amar Kaushik200200
Ayan Mukerji100100
Shankar100100
Ahmed Khan100100
Arbaaz Khan100100
Anurag Singh100100
Anand L. Rai100100
Anurag Singh100100
Siddique100100
Abhinav Kashyap100100
Zoya Akhtar100100
Vikas Bahl100100
Sujeeth100100
David Dhawan100100
Rahul Dholakia100100
Amit Sharma100100
Shree Narayan Singh100100
Neeraj Pandey100100
Prabhu Deva100100
Tinu Suresh Desai100100
Sanjay Gupta100100
Meghna Gulzar100100
Karan Malhotra100100
Yash Chopra100100
Anees Bazmee100100
Anurag Basu100100
Anubhav Sinha100100
Subhash Kapoor100100
Shashank Khaitaan100100
Sajid Khan100100
Karan Johar100100
Sohail Khan100100
Luv Ranjan100100
Sajid Samji100100
Reema Kagti100100
Mohit Suri100100
Ashwini Dhir100100
Abhishek Verman100100
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra100100
Akiv Ali100100
Abbas Mustan100100
Raj Kumar Gupta100100
Raaj Shaandilyaa100100
Ajay Devgn100100
Farhan Akhtar100100
Advait Chandan5050
Sriram Raghavan5050

In the list, Amar Kaushik shares the position with A.R.Murugadoss, Indra Kumar & Remo D’Souza. Varun Dhawan recently said that he would like to collaborate with Bala director Amar Kaushik in the future. Kaushik shot to fame last year with his horror-comedy Stree.

“I love Amar (Kaushik) as a director. He is someone with whom I would like to work in future. I think the ‘Bala’s trailer is unique and the film has really good actors like Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar — and Ayushmann is wonderful,” said Varun, while interacting with the media at a special screening of Bala. Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around a young person suffering from premature baldness.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here