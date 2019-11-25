Bala Box Office: Amar Kaushik Jumps Up High In Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Ranking

Bala Box Office: This Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar starrer has been enjoying a sweet run as far as the collections are concerned. It was received well by the audience and survived the minimal competition from Riteish Deshmukh, Sidharth Malhotra’s Marjaavan & Anees Bazmee’s Pagalpanti.
Bala collected 1.35 crores on its 3rd Friday but showed a push over Saturday & Sunday collecting 2.50 crores & 3.22 crores respectively. It now stands at a total of 105.87 crores. With this director, Amar Kaushik has earned 100 points in the list of Koimoi’s Directors’ Box Office Power Index.
Here’s How We Calculate Director’s Box Office Ranking:
· 100 Crs Points: 100 x Number Of Films In The 100 Crore Club
· 200 Crs Points: 200 x Number Of Films In The 200 Crore Club
· 300 Crs Points: 300 x Number Of Films In The 300 Crore Club
· 500 Crs Points: 500 x Number Of Films In The 500 Crore Club
· Overseas Points: 50 x Number Of Films In Top 10 Highest Overseas Grossers
· In Case Of Tie, The Position Is Given Based On The Collections Of The Director’s Respective Film
Check out the list below:
|Director Name
|100 Crs Pts
|200 Crs Pts
|300 Crs Pts
|500 Crs Pts
|Overseas Pts
|Total
|Rohit shetty
|500
|600
|50
|1150
|Rajkumar Hirani
|200
|600
|100
|900
|Ali Abbas Zafar
|200
|600
|50
|850
|SS Rajamouli
|100
|500
|600
|Kabir khan
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Sanjay Leela Bhansali
|200
|300
|50
|550
|Nitesh Tiwari
|100
|300
|50
|450
|Siddharth Anand
|100
|300
|400
|Vijay Krishna Acharya
|100
|200
|50
|350
|Farhad Samji
|100
|200
|300
|Sandeep Reddy Vanga
|200
|200
|Aditya Dhar
|200
|200
|Rakesh Roshan
|200
|200
|Sajid Nadiadwala
|200
|200
|Sooraj Barjatya
|200
|200
|Farah Khan
|200
|200
|Jagan Shakti
|200
|200
|Remo D'Souza
|200
|200
|Indra Kumar
|200
|200
|A.R. Murugadoss
|200
|200
|Amar Kaushik
|200
|200
|Ayan Mukerji
|100
|100
|Shankar
|100
|100
|Ahmed Khan
|100
|100
|Arbaaz Khan
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Anand L. Rai
|100
|100
|Anurag Singh
|100
|100
|Siddique
|100
|100
|Abhinav Kashyap
|100
|100
|Zoya Akhtar
|100
|100
|Vikas Bahl
|100
|100
|Sujeeth
|100
|100
|David Dhawan
|100
|100
|Rahul Dholakia
|100
|100
|Amit Sharma
|100
|100
|Shree Narayan Singh
|100
|100
|Neeraj Pandey
|100
|100
|Prabhu Deva
|100
|100
|Tinu Suresh Desai
|100
|100
|Sanjay Gupta
|100
|100
|Meghna Gulzar
|100
|100
|Karan Malhotra
|100
|100
|Yash Chopra
|100
|100
|Anees Bazmee
|100
|100
|Anurag Basu
|100
|100
|Anubhav Sinha
|100
|100
|Subhash Kapoor
|100
|100
|Shashank Khaitaan
|100
|100
|Sajid Khan
|100
|100
|Karan Johar
|100
|100
|Sohail Khan
|100
|100
|Luv Ranjan
|100
|100
|Sajid Samji
|100
|100
|Reema Kagti
|100
|100
|Mohit Suri
|100
|100
|Ashwini Dhir
|100
|100
|Abhishek Verman
|100
|100
|Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
|100
|100
|Akiv Ali
|100
|100
|Abbas Mustan
|100
|100
|Raj Kumar Gupta
|100
|100
|Raaj Shaandilyaa
|100
|100
|Ajay Devgn
|100
|100
|Farhan Akhtar
|100
|100
|Advait Chandan
|50
|50
|Sriram Raghavan
|50
|50
In the list, Amar Kaushik shares the position with A.R.Murugadoss, Indra Kumar & Remo D’Souza. Varun Dhawan recently said that he would like to collaborate with Bala director Amar Kaushik in the future. Kaushik shot to fame last year with his horror-comedy Stree.
“I love Amar (Kaushik) as a director. He is someone with whom I would like to work in future. I think the ‘Bala’s trailer is unique and the film has really good actors like Saurabh Shukla, Javed Jaffrey, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar — and Ayushmann is wonderful,” said Varun, while interacting with the media at a special screening of Bala. Bala, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, revolves around a young person suffering from premature baldness.
