Koimoi Library – Recommended Web Shows To Binge On OTT

|Movie
|One Line Review
|Rating out of 5
|Available On
|Kota Factory
|Kota Factory is not just a relief from the mediocre digital content all around us these days, it also emerges as one of the best Indian web shows ever. A much-needed comeback for TVF.
|4
|TVF Play
|13 Reasons Why S03
|13 Reasons Why Season 3 is a must-watch for the hard-hitting storytelling and all the important messages it has to deliver you directly and indirectly.
|3.5
|Netflix
|A Summer Story
|A Summer Story is a feel-good web series. It has a lot of emotions, joyful moments, eye-opening and woke talks and it’s high on relatability factor.
|4
|YouTube
|Marianne
|Double thumbs up to Marianne for being a terrific horror show. Go and enjoy this scary ride.
|4
|Netflix
|The Family Man
|The Family Man is one of the best action thrillers to be made in India which is totally worth binge watch. Complete all your tasks for the day before you start watching it because it will not let you move for 7-8 hours of its duration.
|4.5
|Prime Video
|Bard Of Blood
|Totally worth binge-watching!
|4
|Netflix
|El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
|El Camino makes us want more because good stories are never enough!
|4.5
|Netflix
|Little Things S03
|Little Things Season 3 is a must-watch if you crave for light-hearted yet realistic romantic shows. Although you’ll love to binge-watch it but I recommend you to enjoy it slowly just like you drink “masala chai” sip by sip.
|3.5
|Netflix
|The Crown S03
|Watch Crown and you should. Engross yourself in the experience. Learn a thing or two about the crown, bow before the queen and embrace the dark yet shinny world of the royals that awaits.
|3.5
|Netflix
|Cheesecake
|Cheesecake is a small but beautiful story that will touch your heart in a big way. Definitely worth the binge-watch.
|3.5
|MX Player
|The Witcher
|The Witcher is for sure an amazing add on to the fantasy drama list and a breeze of fresh air amidst the wannabe content that is being force pushed on the platforms.
|3.5
|Netflix
|You S02
|Go, take a dive in the deep dark world of Joe but make sure you come out before it’s too late.
|3.5
|Netflix
|Messiah
|Watch Messiah for sure and you should. For an idea that is different and not just one of the many generic ones, for a perspective that is untouched and for the goose flesh it brings.
|4
|Netflix
|Dracula
|You must watch Dracula as it’s one of the best web shows on Netflix in the horror genre. The ‘flavour’ of this show will linger on your tongue for a long time and when you watch it, do come back here to tell me that you have understood why I used the word ‘flavour’ here.
|4
|Netflix
|The Forgotten Army
|The Forgotten Army is your go-to show this Republic Day weekend. Binge watch it right now and I promise you’ll take away a lot from it.
|4
|Prime Video
|Afsos
|We are sold into Afsos and everyone who is a part of it!
|4
|Prime Video
|Taj Mahal 1989
|Watch Taj Mahal 1989 if you believe in love, if you don’t, there is something in there for you too. Watch it for the stellar cast, the thoughtful writing and the heart that is in the right place. Concluding this I would want to quote Akhtar who says, “Ishq Jismani Nahi Roohani Baat Hai.”
|4
|Netflix
|Zindagi InShorts
|Watch it to see how a story can be told in a limited timeframe without compromising on anything. Watch it to see how varies pallet of stories we have and endorse. Also, 7 stories in just 2.5 hours are stolen. If I am even 50 per cent successful in convincing you, give it a chance!
|4
|Flipkart Video
|Yeh Ballet
|Yeh Ballet is made out of conviction and is a story that needed to be told. Enter the world of ballet like Asif and Nishu do, learn to pronounce it and rise in the air. Watch it to see how Sooni conveys the importance of a dream and how every obstacle turns out to be small in front of it.
|3.5
|Netflix
