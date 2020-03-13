Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review (SonyLIV): Sakshi Tanwar Shines The Brightest In Ashwini Iyer Tiwari & Nitesh Tiwari’s Ode To Every Homemaker

Ghar Ki Murgi Movie Review Rating: 4/5 Stars (Four stars)

Writer Nitesh Tiwari has a golden hand when comes to writing either of the parents in his universe. This time pairing up with his wife Ashwini Iyer Tiwari who helmed Ghar Ki Murgi as the director, Nitesh pens an ode to the thankless job that a Homemaker does each day and Sakshi Tanwar lights the screen with her calibre that needs no more validation.

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Anurag Arora, Mahi Burman, Kabir Khanna, Sanjiv Chopra, Kavita Bhatia and Anuradha Kalia.

Available on: SonyLIV and YouTube

What’s Ghar Ki Murgi About?

Starring the talented Sakshi Tanwar as the captain of this ship, Ghar Ki Murgi is a story about a homemaker Seema who does the million household chores everyday whole handling her small beauty salon without really being appreciated even once.

After an episode when she realises that no one knows her worth, she decides to go on a vacation to Goa for a month. The whole family comes to a stand still with the news and are left worried as to what will happen if she goes. The film stretches on the fact how much important the homemaker is and how thanklessly she function making Ghar Ki Murghi the most eye opening 17 minutes.

What’s Good?

Let us all for ones give a huge salute to Sakshi Tanwar who has proved herself time and again. The actress gets into the skin of her character Seems, not for once you can see Sakshi here. Her dialect, mannerism, expression, measure pace, everything is under her control and how.

Ghar Ki Murgi is a film where each note has fallen together to make this project one that would speak volumes. Having said that Nitesh Tiwari has a remarkable touch at writing the mother and the father in his universe, both Ashwini and him also have the superpower to make their world relatable from the very first frame.

The set, the location, family members, the conflicts, everything is to the point and relatable because this might be your neighbours, or maybe your own household.

What the film also wins at is subtly addressing the male chauvinism and the patriarchal mind-set that is still prevalent in many Indian families. Even when the family comes to know that Seema is going for a break, they are concerned about the daily chores and how they will manage, but no one is concerned why is she taking the huge step.

Cinematography by Laxman Utekar, who is also the director of Lukka Chuppi and Mimi, captures the surrounding in the best way possible. The terraces, narrow lanes, lived in houses, and many more look relatable.

What Doesn’t Work?

Honestly the film is a wholesome experience and not much that doesn’t work. The only thing I felt a miss was the end. It could have been a bit different and not too obvious may be. But the journey towards it is what had my heart.

Ghar Ki Murgi Review: The Last Words:

Ghar Ki Murgi is an important film. Watch it to see a story that is real and raw. Watch it to see how amazing an actress Sakshi is, how in control as writer and director Nitesh and Ashwini are and most important of all, the importance the a homemaker has and the credit she deserves.

4 Stars!

