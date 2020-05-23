The Lovebirds Review: Only Bad Thing About The Netflix Movie Is That It’s Just 86 Minutes Long

The Lovebirds Review: Star Cast: Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp

Director: Michael Showalter

Streaming On: Netflix

The Lovebirds Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Leilani (Issa Rae) & Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) are a couple with love marriage which has lost its spark over the time. The couple that was once madly into each other now believes they have different expectations from life. So just like many other couples, they decide to split because, hey! that’s what the obvious way out now. But no! life has something else decided for them.

Just when Leilani and Jibran think it’s the end of their relationship they find themselves amidst a murder case. A man takes over their car and runs it over a guy multiple times thus killing him brutally. The killer escapes the scene while making Leilani & Jibran seem like the murderers.

This is where they join together for the last time to find the real killer and save themselves from being charged for an offense which they haven’t committed.

The 86 minute film is fast, funny, romantic, and a thoroughly enjoyable affair. Though the story may seem like a bit heavy to you, it’s the treatment that is extremely light and makes you laugh every now and then.

The lead characters Leilani and Jibran are extremely adorable and make you go aww even when they are fighting. The dialogues they use to make each other feel bad crack you up instead and you really feel like watching two mad, childlike & innocent lovers having a quarrel. They are just so cute. And then the way they respond to the situation they have accidentally found themselves in will make you laugh out loud. The whole cat and mouse chase is written in an extremely entertaining way and there are so many moments which will give you a great time.

I’d especially like to give a pat on the backs of writers Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Martin Gero, Aaron Abrams & Brendan Gall. Despite murder mystery being the backdrop of the story, the writers have stood true to the genre which is rom-com. Watch the film to know why I am saying that!

The Lovebirds Review: How Are The Performances & The Direction?

Issa Rae is very good as Leilani but I’ll especially appreciate Kumail Nanjiani for playing Jibran so well. He is excellent in all the comedy scenes and brings out the over-expressive side of the character so well.

Others are also fine in their respective roles.

Michael Showalter has given an excellent direction to the film. He has made sure to give the audience a great time especially when it was really required.

The Lovebirds Review: Final Verdict

Do watch The Lovebirds with your family or life partner in this Lockdown period. The only bad thing about this film is that it’s just 86 minutes long.

Rating: 4 stars

