Koimoi Library – Recommended Movies

Uri - The Surgical Strike Uri: The Surgical Strike is a story of courage told with utmost honesty. Vicky Kaushal’s disciplined performance and the way of balancing tensions, thrills make this a movie you don’t want to miss. 3.5 Zee 5

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi is a visual form of our History chapters but a very intriguing and beautiful looking one. No one could have done this better than Kangana Ranaut and she is brutally bloody beautiful!

3.5 Zee 5

Alita: Battle Angel Alita: Battle Angel is visual porn, a lot of style with a little bit of substance. Definitely one of the best looking movies to come out from world cinema. 3.5 Amazon Prime

Gully Boy Gully Boy is a once-in-a-blue-moon film! There rarely comes a film that perfects almost everything. This is an interpretation of emotions at its best. It’s not all about rap music, it’s about humanness and achieving your dreams. 4 Amazon Prime

Sonchiriya Sonchiriya takes, what Bandit Queen started, a level above. It maintains the ‘everyone crosses everyone’ metaphor very smoothly. You'll lose the count of how many times you'll scream ‘WOW’ in awe of the powerful drama happening on screen.



4 Amazon Prime

Captain Marvel Captain Marvel is a marvellously made superhero film, that along with serving its purpose of entertaining you makes your tougher for that one grand finale. A big screen wonder with all the required ingredients making it worth your while.



3.5 Hotstar

Badla Badla does not just keep you hooked till the end but it destroys your delusion of ‘I’ve predicted the climax’. Outstandingly performed mind-numbing drama that is on a slow burner and in those last couple of minutes, it explodes like a good dream.



4 Netflix

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota celebrates the flaws of Bollywood like never before. Watch it before its too late, and you regret the decision while laughing your heart out in front of your television/laptop/mobile screen months later.



3.5 Netflix

Kesari Kesari is a brave depiction of courage. Akshay Kumar’s streak on delivering memorable performances continued with this one. Watch it get entertained, informed and emotional at the same time.



3.5 Amazon Prime Video

Avengers: Endgame Endgame brings something with itself that you must not be ready to accept it. An epic finale to what started years ago. 4.5 Hotstar

Pokemon Detective Pikachu Detective Pikachu brings back your childhood in a very entertaining manner. Also, it’s just a start to a lot of more coming ahead. The second instalment is already announced and it would be interesting to see the proceedings.



3.5 YouTube Movies

Toy Story 4 Though Toy Story 3 had the perfect ending, this gives us a flawless closure. Watch it with your kids & you’ll love it more than them! 4 YouTube Movies

Kabir Singh Kabir Singh gave Shahid Kapoor another chance to prove himself yet again of how brilliant an actor he is. It’s not Shahid who shines alone, it’s a team film where everyone perfectly contributes to the narrative.



4 Netflix

Spider-Man: Far From Home Far From Home is a delightful end to the third phase of Marvel’s Cinematic Universe. This is like the meme of ‘hold my beer’ coming to life. Because, when we thought Avengers: Endgame ends everything, Spidey must be smirking as he swings!

4 Amazon Prime Video

Super 30 Super 30 surely has the heart at its right place i.e in the head. Hrithik Roshan’s spellbinding performance maintains the Intrigue. Watch it for what it has to say, rather than what it shows.



3.5 Hotstar

The Lion King The Lion King is a must-watch for those who’ve seen it or those who will experience this for the first time. Despite knowing everything about the film, you still will leave with your heart filled with something new.



3.5 YouTube Movies

Judgementall Hai Kya This isn’t a normal movie. From its treatment to the narrative, everything screams madness. On a brighter side, the story is strong enough to back the wacky side of it. Kangana Ranaut is definitely the queen, but this deck of cards have multiple aces to offer.



3.5 Zee 5

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw There is one post-credit scene in the film, don’t miss that. Breathtakingly spectacular action sequences backed up by an intriguing storyline makes this a hallucinatory watch. 4 YouTube Movies

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood This 9th film by Quentin Tarantino is a once-in-a-blue-moon movie because we don’t have many directors to invest a whole school of thoughts behind a subject like this. Leonardo DiCaprio & Brad Pitt make sure to make this a memorable venture for every fan out there.

4 Amazon Prime

Batla House Batla House gains all the marks in keeping us thrilled till the end. John Abraham’s flawless performance, Nikkhil Advani’s effortless direction and Ritesh Shah’s absorbing story help the story to flourish in its own enthralling way. Informs you things in an exciting manner!

3.5 Amazon Prime

Crawl This is the kind of horror movie we deserve! A proper amalgamation of thrills and story, resulting in an exhilarating watching experience. If you can digest it, go for it!



3.5 YouTube Movies

It Chapter Two It chapter two is eerier, scarier, spookier than the first one. It mixes skillful writing and the other-worldly screenplay to package this extraordinary horror flick. A not-to-miss treat for this genre lovers!



3.5 YouTube Movies

Chhichhore Chhichhore is a whole lot of platter that serves entertainment and emotions. With quite a many memorable performances, it’s a film that will linger in your mind long enough after you leave the cinema hall.

3.5 Hotstar

Dream Girl It not only busts the stress but also reminds you of how bad Bollywood was missing a good-written out and out comedy film.

4 Zee 5

Section 375 This movie is more than the nitpicked flaws. It presents the judiciary system in a very abstract light and moves you in the right direction. It makes you think with its very unique approach. 3.5 Amazon Prime

Joker This movie is above and beyond any kind of reviews. Joaquin Phoenix levels up the bar set by Heath Ledger and the standard of touching the character of Joker is now at an all-time high. Recommended for that insane side of yours!



5 YouTube Movies

The Sky Is Pink The Sky Is Pink is a colourful take on the Importance of life. A perfect example to – “Broken crayons still colour.” Backed by outstandingly performances & equally good directions, this is a throat-lumping watch.



3.5 Netflix

Housefull 4 Housefull 4 is unabashed, crazy, insane fun. A proper out-and-out comedy, without a mashup of any other genre, after ages. Perfect festive watch!



3.5 Hotstar

Bala Bala along with bringing in a house full of laughter also has something very important to say. It’s a significant message draped under the entertaining layer of humour. A MUST WATCH!



4 Hotstar

Frozen 2 Those who’ve seen Frozen are aware of the world it takes you in & it’s unmissable yet again. Under the layer of delightful spectacle happening on the screen, there hide many emotions that are worth exploring.



3.5 YouTube Movies

Mardaani 2 Mardaani 2 is a disturbing yet a required watch. It’s tightly packaged & you may not like what’s in it but you’ll have to take a look because it’s happenings for real. Kudos Rani Mukerji, Vishal Jethwa & the team for showing us the mirror.



3.5 Amazon Prime

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker The film redefines the saying “It’s not the goodbye that hurts, but the flashback that follows.” It has everything that a fan would expect and nothing that a critic could look for. 4 Not Available

Avane Srimannarayana Avane Srimannarayana is a welcome change for those who think what we can with all this ‘masala’. It’s a wake-up call for every acting director & aspiring ones too; the call of ‘we can do this’. The team attempts something very different and manages to entertain for over the course of 3 hours and that’s where it will win all of us.

4 Not Available