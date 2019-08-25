13 Reasons Why Season 3 Review: Netflix finally made the 3rd season of its extremely popular American Show 13 Reasons Why live on August 23. Starring Grace Saif, Justin Prentice, Dylan Minnette, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Devin Druid, Christian Navarro, Miles Heizer & Ross Butler mainly, the latest part is about the death of Bryce Walker played by Justin Prentice and its aftermath.

The story starts where the 2nd season ended itself. The Liberty High School mates of dead Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) are still getting over the loss. Bryce Walker (Justin Prentice), the rapist of Hannah Baker has shifted to a new school and is trying to change himself for better after realising the damage he has done to people’s lives. Meanwhile, the news of Bryce Walker being missing and later being murdered gets confirmed which leads to the investigation behind the mystery of his killer.

As the investigation goes on, it’s found that everyone is a suspect and has their own motives to kill Bryce. But who has actually killed him? I won’t tell you that.

The writers of 13 Reasons Why love to play football with our mind and that’s what they have done in the 3rd season as well. After creating enough hate in our mind for Bryce Walker and making every one of us literally wishing death for him, the writers show us another side of his character.

Just like the previous two seasons, 13 Reasons Why writers opt to narrate the past and present of the story parallelly and if that’s not enough to boggle your minds, they come up with the close up for the character of Bryce where everyone looks on as he struggles to fight his evil. The makers have clearly tried to gain sympathy for Bryce Walker here and just when you question their intentions, the human being vs rapist angle makes you question your gut. Clearly, there are a lot of moments in this season as well which will make your mind restless and you’ll find difficult to reach any conclusions.

The audience of 13 Reasons Why very well understands that “No one’s clean” here and that’s what the writers have shown in the 3rd season too. The fact that every wronged person has a story behind their motives will make you question the existence of this very world.

A new character named Ani has been introduced with Hannah. She is the narrator of the story as well as the person who serves the audience the better side of Bryce Walker’s character.

Apart from the mind-boggling storytelling and teen drama, I loved the character transformation of Clay, Jessica & Justin. Clay had a great transformation from 1st season to 2nd season and he gets even better in 3rd season but it was such a pleasure to see Jessica change for better and taking control of her life for good.

The only thing which I didn’t like about 13 Reasons Why is its slow narrative. I don’t know why they have repeated the same mistake in all 3 seasons and I must say it really makes the show a far more tiring watch than it’s intended to be.

Talking about the performances, again I’ll give maximum marks to

Dylan for playing the brilliant character of Clay and presenting his character arc so beautifully. Alisha Boe as Jessica gives another power-packed performance. Justin Prentice plays the layered character of Bryce Walker really well. Devin Druid as Tyler has given a stupendous performance. Brandon Flynn as Justin is good and others have lent good support as well.

Directors Kevin Dowling, Jessica Yu, Michael Morris, Bronwen Hughes & John T. Kretchmer have also done a very good job in making such a complex show.

Overall, 13 Reasons Why Season 3 is a must-watch for the hard-hitting storytelling and all the important messages it has to deliver you directly and indirectly.

Rating: 3.5/5

