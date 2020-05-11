Into the Night Review: Netflix’s First Belgian Show Takes You On A Scary Ride Where Humans Are Running Away From The Sun

Into The Night Review: Star Cast: Pauline Etienne, Laurent Capelluto, Stefano Cassetti, Mehmet Kurtulus, Babetida Sadjo, Jan Bijvoet, Ksawery Szlenkier, Vincent Londez, Regina Bikkinina, Alba Gaïa Bellugi, Nabil Mallat, Yassine Fadel, Chris TDL, James McElvar

Director: Inti Calfat, Dirk Verheye

Creator: Jason George

Into The Night Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Sun and its position in our solar system are one of the biggest reasons that life on Earth exists. Start counting on fingers, the number of tasks in day to day life for which we use sun’s light and energy and I am sure you’ll have a tough time. But what if that very sun becomes your enemy and sun rays start taking each and everyone’s life on earth without any exception?

Into The Night takes you on a ride in which you live the fear which you must not have thought about even in your worst nightmares.

Sylvie (a former helicopter pilot in the Air Force), Ayaz (a Turkish businessman), Ines (a social media influencer), Laura (a home-care nurse), Jakub (a mechanic), Rik (a security guard), Zara (a lady with his sick son Dominik), Horst (a climate scientist), Osman (airport staff) board a flight to Moscow. That’s when Terenzio (an Italian NATO officer) hijacks the flight and asks the pilot Mathieu to move towards the West instead of Moscow. Why? Because Sun has gone rogue and is killing the people all over the world.

The only way to save the remaining lives now is to move towards the west until they reach a safe bunker.

After initial resistance, all the passengers come together to find a way out of this apocalypse but they have to survive some unimaginable series of challenges.

Looks interesting, right? But hold your breath because it’s the screenplay which gives you a high of another level as a viewer.

Jusan George‘s screenplay is taut and is filled with so many twists and turns that it never lets you take an easy breath. The Belgian show based on Polish science fiction writer Jacek Dukaj‘s 2015 digital novel The Old Axoloti consists of 6 episodes and each of them’s duration is less than 40 mins.

The premise of the show is super interesting but the way it has been narrated keeps you hooked throughout. The challenges one after another not just make you keep on biting your nails but also make you feel like all of this is happening for real. Moving through the night from one place to another in a way that sun’s rays never fall on you is something never thought before.

The way the show proceeds makes you think if there can be really a day when you’ll have to look for the darkness instead of light? Watching passengers, pilot, and everyone while they chase darkness makes you feel how desperate humans can be for life even when they know that everyone they love no more exists in the world.

That reminds me of a popular sher from a Pakistani song, “din pareshaan hai raat bhaari hai, zindagi hai ke phir bhi pyaari hai”

Also, the writing is a fine example of excellence because it takes care of every little detail. There are unimaginable obstacles the team has to face from time to time and that makes the show a compelling watch. The characters are very well written and flashbacks of each main character tell you about their past. It also presents you with their excellent character arc and you are left fascinated to see how differently people respond in desperate or extraordinary situations.

I especially loved the character arc of Sylvie, Mathieu, Ayaz & Terenzio. Also, the real reason behind Rik travelling to Moscow will bring a smile to your face but at the same time will make you feel bad about his innocence. The mother-son relationship is also one of the highlights and it will make you realise again that a mother can do whatever it takes to save her child.

There are a few emotional moments but they are powerful enough to make you think. The rough flights and landings will make you feel scared about taking a flight even after lockdown.

All in all, the show is a wholesome affair but makes even more sense amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It tells you how vulnerable we human beings are and there’s little time to love. We should realise it now before it’s too late.

Into The Night Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

A big thumbs up to the casting director for pulling it off so well. Each and every actor does justice to their character and makes you believe in the story.

Pauline Etienne as Sylvie is too good. She plays her character with effortless ease. You feel for her when she is in pain and you are proud of her when she overcomes it and leads the team.

Laurent Capelluto as Pilot Mathieu is brilliant and gives a very mature performance. I loved the way he naturally expresses emotions through his face.

Stefano Cassetti as Terenzio is also very good. He brings out different shades of his character to the screen very well and keeps you intrigued.

Mehmet Kurtulus is good enough but it’s his character arc that you will fall in love with. Jan Bijvoet does a fine job. Others are also good.

Inti Calfat & Dirk Verheye give a very good direction to the show and make it every inch believable. The show creates an environment that totally absorbs you in it.

Into The Night: Final Verdict

Overall, Into The Night takes you on an unimaginable ride and is worth a binge-watch. If you love thrillers, you should not miss it. Interestingly, it’s the first Belgian Original by Netflix and everyone in the team deserves kudos for it.

Rating: Four stars

