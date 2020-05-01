Mrs Serial Killer Review: Manoj Bajpayee Is The Only Saving Grace In This Predictable & Tedious Netflix Film!

Mrs Serial Killer Review Cast: Jacqueline Fernandez, Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina

Director: Shirish Kunder

Streaming On: Netflix

Star Ratings: 1.5/5 Stars

Mrs Serial Killer Review: What’s It About? How’s The Direction And Screenplay?

Through a video call, Sona Mukherjee (Jacqueline Fernandez) tells her husband Dr Mrityunjoy Mukherjee aka Joy (Manoj Bajpayee) that she’s pregnant. Joy, a gynaecologist, is out of the town for work. He is overjoyed with the news that he’s going to be a father. Joy can’t wait to be back home and meet his wife. The same night, Sona’s ex-boyfriend Imran Shahid (Mohit Raina), a police officer forcefully enters Mukherjee’s house to collect some evidence. Imran believes that Joy is the serial killer who murdered unmarried pregnant girls in the town.

Next day, cops find bodies of a few girls butchered and their fetuses kept in glass jars. The crime scene is an underground compound next to Joy’s clinic. The moment Joy returns, cops arrest him at the airport. To save her husband and prove that the killer is still out, Sona decides to commit murder in the same style as the serial killer. So does she succeed? Who is the serial killer? Well, you won’t have to use your brains because it’s predictable in the first 30 mins.

There is no depth in any character and the story-telling. A lot of scenes end abruptly and that can be either due to bad writing or haste editing. The story fails to hold your attention.

Mrs Serial Killer is shot in Uttarakhand and I loved the scenic frames. The setting of lights and music is apt for a thrilling murder mystery. Sadly, Mrs Serial Killer isn’t right for such a good set-up. Sometimes, to show that a character is shocked, the camera zooms in on their face. Suddenly, I felt like I’m watching the ‘Kya Kya Kya’ scene of a Hindi daily soap. Even the dialogues were OTT, so I couldn’t help myself from laughing.

Mrs Serial Killer: Performances

Manoj Bajpayee is a stellar actor and he doesn’t deserve this lame drama. The actor stands out even in this not-at-all exciting murder mystery. I enjoyed watching him in the last 15 mins.

If you have to play Mrs Serial Killer, you have act convincing enough. Jacqueline is a misfit as Sona. She underperforms in several scenes and hams too much when her character has to portray intense emotions. As a cop, Mohit Raina plays his part well.

Mrs Serial Killer: Final Word

As I mentioned earlier, Mrs Serial Killer is highly predictable and 1 hour 46 mins are too much. There was no twist or any moment in the film that startled me. Manoj Bajpayee gives his best but that’s it. You can skip this if you are expecting a fantastic murder mystery because you will be disappointed.

