Hundred Review: Perfect Comeback By Lara Dutta But It’s Rinku Rajguru’s Performance You Can’t Afford To Miss

Hundred Review: Star Cast: Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Rinku Rajguru, Karan Wahi, Sudhanshu Pandey, Parmeet Sethi, Makarand Deshpande, Rajeev Siddhartha

Director: Ruchi Narain, Taher Shabbir, Ashutosh Shah

Streaming On: Disney Plus Hotstar

Hundred Review: What’s It About? And How’s The Screenplay?

Netra Patil (Rinku Rajguru) is a girl with Switzerland in her dreams but a life restricted to household and ordinary government job. While she is just trying to cop and create a path for her dream, she is diagnosed with a 4th stage brain tumour and is told that she has just 100 days to left. Saumya Shukla (Lara Dutta) is an ACP in Mumbai Police but struggling for the deserved respect in her job. Despite being an ACP she is not given real cases and constantly faces disrespect at her workplace especially from her boss Anshuman (Prameet Sethi). The reason is only one and that is her gender. Even when she solves a case on her own, the credit is given to her juniors.

She is also married to Praveen (Sudhanshu Pandey), a senior in the Narcotics department who despite being a cool and easy husband is not a relief. But the interesting part is that even Saumya is not very goody-goody and is cheating on her husband with Manohar Dahiya (Karan Wahi).

As co-incidence and confusion bring Netra & Saumya together, they make a quirky team to handle exciting cases of Mumbai Police. While Netra is doing it to seek excitement in her last days of life, Saumya gets a talented informer in her.

What happens next? You have to watch the show to know.

The drama written by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah, and Abhishek Dubey has elements of dark comedy, politics & romance. The screenplay is engaging which means it does what it’s expected to do at least. From the beginning till the end, this 8-episode show never really makes you feel bored. Even though the core of the story may not look fresh, there’s so much masala in it which keeps you entertained and thrilled while always seeking for more.

There’s an important message of women empowerment in the show but it never gets preachy and clearly draws the lines between rights and wrongs. Though at some moments, it also leaves it upon you to decide what’s right and what’s wrong.

The characters have been very well written and almost everyone has shades of dark. You’ll see the good side of the characters and you’ll see bad too which makes the show real and relatable. Also, the humour in the show is very apt and situational. It keeps on making you laugh after small intervals which means there is never a lack of entertainment.

Hundred Review: How Are The Performances & Direction?

Let’s talk about Rinku Rajguru first because she is the heart and soul of the show. The actress who made her debut with Marathi cult classic film Sairat is simply fabulous here and charms up every frame that she is in which means the whole show actually. Her performance is naturally excellent and she looks extremely endearing in the role that she plays. Believe me, after watching the show, you’ll fall in love with her. ‘Hundred’ marks to her for her performance.

Bollywood actress, Lara Dutta has also made her digital debut with the show and she excels in the role of the cop. As ACP Saumya Shukla, she never lets you feel that she is not the character she is playing. It’s simply a treat to see her back onscreen and playing a character that is so well written and has so many shades.

Karan Wahi is also very good especially the way he has picked the Haryanvi accent. Makrand Deshpande is a treat to watch. Others are also good but I want to specially mention the guy who plays the small role of Netra’s first boyfriend. He is just too cute to miss and a very talented guy.

Also, there’s a small cameo by Amitabh Bachchan which is cleverly shot.

Ruchi Narain, Taher Shabbir & Ashutosh Shah’s direction is very good and it makes the show a compelling watch.

Hundred Review: Final Verdict

Hundred is a perfect comeback of Lara Dutta. It has a very interesting take on police department and regular politics that goes on inside. But if not for anything, must watch it for Rinku Rajguru and her adorable portrayal of Netra.

Rating: Three & Half Stars

