Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Vicky Kaushal BEATS Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor & Akshay Kumar

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): In its seventh weekend too, Uri: The Surgical Strike has performed terrifically at the box office. The Vicky Kaushal starrer was expected to slow down after the release of Ajay Devgn and team’s Total Dhamaal, but the movie picked up really well on Saturday and Sunday. Considering its worldwide total, the movie has surpassed biggies of Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan.

At the end of its 45-day theatrical run, Uri: The Surgical Strike has collected a whopping total of 234.71 crores nett and 276.96 crores gross in India while amassing another 48 crores from overseas market. It now stands at the grand worldwide total of 324.96 crores gross.

In a meanwhile, the movie is continuing its streak of beating some biggies in the list of worldwide grosser. With 324.96 crores, Uri overtook Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Yeh Deewani (318 crores) and Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores).

With Luka Chuppi and Sonchiriya arriving next week, Uri is expected to fizzle out at the box office and might end up its box office journey just below Bang Bang (340 crores) in worldwide collections.

With such a huge collection, Uri: The Surgical Strike has emerged one of the biggest blockbusters of recent times.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has condemned the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which at least 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives. The actor described the episode as “sad”.

In his latest release “Uri: The Surgical Strike“, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film.

“It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten,” he told the media on Saturday.

