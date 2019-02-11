Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): 300 Crores Soon! Crosses Another Shah Rukh Khan Biggie

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): After rocking in 2018, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has already started impressing us in 2019 as well. His film Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first film of 2019 to cross the 200 crore mark and it is HUGE!

Every now and then, the film is making and breaking several records. Recently, it surpassed some biggies of Salman Khan at the Worldwide box office.

After leaving a mark at the Indian box office, the film is having a gala time in the international circuits as well. Till date, it has collected 213.13 crores* at the Indian box office and 294.49 crores* at the worldwide box office. With these numbers, it has successfully crossed Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees (287.71 crores) at the box office. Now next target for the film is Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores) and it is quite possible as there are no big films in the theatres at present.

This week, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy will hit the theatres, it might affect the collections of Uri. Till then, it is trying to juice up the maximum at the box office.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

