Alia Bhatt OPENS UP On Being Called ‘Spineless’, ‘Puppet’ By Kangana Ranaut

Alia Bhatt and Kangana Ranaut’s fight is turning ugly with each passing day. Ever since Kangana made a comment on Alia, several questions have been raised by the media. Recently, Alia reacted and said that she will apologise Kangana on a personal level if she has upset her by any chance.

Post the Kapoor And Sons actress reacted to the same, Kangana gave it back and tagged her as KJo’s puppet. She also said that Alia doesn’t have a spine to give her own statements.

Now, Alia has come forward and reacted to her ‘puppet’ comment. According to DNA, she said that she has done nothing to get a reaction like this. She said, “I would like to react to her personally if she has any complaints. I don’t want to talk about it in the media. As I have said before, I really admire her as an actor and the choices that she makes. She’s a very outspoken person and I admire her for that as well. If I have upset her unintentionally, then I don’t know. Basically, it wasn’t my intention. I didn’t do anything to get a reaction like this.”

We all know that Kangana is known for her bold statements. She is not the one who minces her words while making controversial statements. She had earlier said that girls like Alia often expect her to attend special screenings of their films but when it comes to repaying the favour, they don’t show any support, the recent example being her movie Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Kangana feels that Bollywood is ganging up against her for her outspokenness and blunt behaviour.

