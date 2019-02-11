Box Office Analysis: Gully Boy Vs Ranveer Singh’s Top 5 Openers

Ranveer Singh has established himself as a huge crowd puller in Bollywood. Touted to be a regular chocolate boy, the actor surprised the audiences with his versatility in the movies like Lootera, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and recent commercial pot-boiler Simmba. Speaking about the number games, the actor is credible enough to attract the flocks to the theatres and his upcoming Gully Boy too, is expected to take a fine start.

Given its dark theme, Gully Boy is not expected to start on a terrific note but assured of a good opening as the intriguing trailer and chartbuster music has created enough buzz.

Let’s take a look at Ranveer Singh’s top 5 openers:

Padmaavat

Despite several political controversies, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial managed a terrific number on its first day. Backed by strong performances of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor and huge pre-release buzz, the movie collected 24 crores (including paid previews) on opening day.

Simmba

Simmba brought the deadly combination of director Rohit shetty and Ranveer Singh together. The masala entertainer had a huge hype amongst the audience as the actor donned the cop role for the first time. Simmba opened on a thunderous note by collecting 20.72 crores.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela marked the first collaboration of the hit trio, Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Deepika Padukone – Ranveer Singh. The movie managed a superb first-day collection with 15.85 crores coming in.

Gunday

The action-thriller Gunday featured Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan in key roles. Being a Valentine Day release, the movie benefited hugely and saw 15.50 crores coming on the first day.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is the third Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial in the list and this too faced several controversies. Despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, the movie took a decent start by collecting 12.80 crores on opening day.

Coming to Gully Boy, the movie depicts the struggle of aspiring rapper of Mumbai played by Ranveer Singh, and is loosely based on the life of rappers, Divine and Naezy.

With a noteworthy star cast including Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz, the movie has already generated a huge curiosity amongst the movie buffs and it will be exciting to see how well it starts its journey at the box office to get placed amongst Ranveer Singh’s top openers.

