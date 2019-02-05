Box Office: January 2018’s 338 Crores VS January 2019 – Uri, Manikarnika Topples Padmaavat!

2018 was a BUMPER year for Bollywood as far as the box office is concerned. What started with Padmaavat ended with Simmba leaving the year on a high. 2019 too had its biggest surprise with Uri: The Surgical Strike aiming for the 200 crore club and Manikarnika could surprise by entering the 100 crore club.

Yes, as of now Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is eyeing for a lifetime around 90 crores, but there has been a lot of surprises happening in Bollywood since last year. 2018 won a lottery in Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmaavat which earned 300 crores at the box office.

If you go by January 2018, apart from Padmaavat‘s triple century there were no major innings played by other movies. That month had only three notable Hindi movies – Kaalakaandi, Mukkabaaz and 1921. All of these movies earned around 37.50 crores cumulatively. It took the grand total of January 2018 to around 338 crores.

Comparing it with this year’s January, no one had that much of hopes and even trade pundits didn’t predict that it would topple last year’s January at the box office. Considering 200 crores for Uri: The Surgical Strike and 90 crores for Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the first month of 2019 had other releases in The Accidental Prime Minister, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Thackeray as well.

Predicting 30 crores for Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, January 2019 could end anywhere in the range of 380-385 crores which will be huge. Outgrossing January 2018 by 50 crores is a monumental start for the box office.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!