Alia Bhatt Sacrifices A Movie Because Ranbir Kapoor Is Insecure Of Ex Sidharth Malhotra?

There might be scars due to bitter-sweet memories of certain relations, but Shanaya will always have a soft corner in Alia Bhatt’s heart as it was her super-hit debut role. We all know what a tremendous and ambitious actress she is but looks like love is overpowering it all. After reportedly being approached for Student Of The Year 2 along with Varun Dhawan & Sidharth Malhotra, the former has rejected the offer and it has something to do with ex Sid & current boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Love is truly in the air for Alia, as after million of times that she expressed her admiration for RK on various appearances in media and talk shows, she’s finally dating the love of her life. But as per a report by ETimes, Alia has denied the role in SOTY 2 because Ranbir, being the possessive boyfriend that he is, wouldn’t really be okay with it.

The source close to the development also revealed that Varun gave a nod for the shoot but Alia wouldn’t feel comfortable around her ex. “Varun doesn’t have any problem in doing the shoot but Alia does. Varun has already given his nod to shoot. Alia is not in a comfort zone with Sidharth, anymore. After all, all exes cannot be friends.”

We wish we could have seen SOTY 2 reprise with the presence of the original cast. That definitely would have been a treat to watch, but alas!

Albeit, the second instalment will witness Tara Sutaria, Tiger Shroff & Ananya Pandey in the lead roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on 10 May, 2019.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!