Another Salman Khan Movie In 2020! Sooraj Barjatya Confirms Reprise Of ‘Prem’

If there’s any name that can work as a substitute for Salman Khan’s original, without a second doubt, that’s going to be ‘Prem’ because of the numbers of characters (almost 15) he’s played with that particular alias. Now after a string of successfull movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!(1994), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Dabangg Khan is all set to reunite as Prem with director Sooraj Barjatya for a family flick.

Sooraj has revealed all the details about the upcoming project to the entertainment portal, Bollywood Hungama. The report suggests that the movie, which will be a trademark of Rajshri Productions, will have all the elements of emotion and drama. Although the movie is planned to go on floors next year and Salman will get on board officially as soon as the script is ready, the former will start working on the project from March.

As the movie will showcase Salman as an ill-mannered, simple Prem, we wonder who is going to be his bubbly love interest. As of now, we can’t help but reminisce the Madhuri- Salman and the Salman-Bhagyashree’s adorable chemistry, but it will be interesting to see how the makers bring a twist in the tale and arouse curiosity amongst the audience.

Meanwhile, our Sallu bhai is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie, Bharat. It marks the reunion of director Ali Abbas Zafar, Katrina Kaif with the actor after their last Tiger Zinda Hai (2014)

Bharat is going to be a star studded affair as it also features Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Disha Patani. It is slated for an Eid 2019 release.

