Everyone’s partied and shimmied to the blockbuster song Swag Se Swagat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif this year. Now, its cult popularity becomes official. The ultra-popular number from the record-breaking blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai has officially become the first song from India to touch the the massive milestone of 600 million plus views on YouTube.

The groovy beats by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, with droolworthy moves of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and dancers from across the world swaying to its rhythm, Swag Se Swagat has been setting new records online ever since its release. The song became the Fastest Bollywood Song ever to clock 200 million, 300 million, 400 million views on YouTube & first Indian song to clock 500 million views. This dance song has left worldwide listeners hooked to it.

With catchy lyrics by Irshad Kamil and peppy beats composed by Vishal and Shekhar; Swag Se Swagat speaks up for universal brotherhood, peace and love. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant in the beautiful setting of Greek island. The song has over 2 million likes on YouTube making it the most liked Bollywood song on YouTube. As time passes, this record breaking swag continues to cast it’s spell over listeners and fans over and over again.