With multiple movies releasing on the same date, Bollywood in recent has witnessed a lot of clashes at the box office. Another addition to the tug of war is between our Singham Ajay Devgn & The student (of the year), Sidharth Malhotra as De De Pyaar De and Jabariya Jodi are slated for a release on the same date, May 17.

While we have seen biopics like (Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi – Thackeray), movies having a touch of patriotism (Gold – Satyameva Jayate) in recent that released and flourished together but this one’s going to be extra special as the audience will witness a comical war.

On one hand, we have De De Pyaar De, which along with Ajay Devgn, stars Rakul Preet as the female lead and Tabu in a pivotal role. It is a rom-com which is set in an urban space. Being a Luv Ranjan production (the director-producer who’s tickled our funny bones with some amazing work in movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama & Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety), with the combination of a terrific actor like Ajay, we’re dead sure to be laughing our hearts out in this one, and there’s no doubt in it!

Meanwhile, the other side is no less. Jabariya Jodi will witness sizzling chemistry between Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra. The movie is set in a rural area and will explore the concept of forced marriage practices. We all know how desi Parineeti can get, plus we have Ekta Kapoor backing the project. So this one is going to be quite unique yet interesting too!

Only time will tell which out of the two will roar with its laughter harder at the box office, and we can’t wait for this clash to happen! Are y’all excited?

