Dancing is like dreaming with your feet. That’s what Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is out to prove when he dons his dancing shoes. The young dancing sensation & heartthrob of millions who loves taking on challenges be it with films, stunts, fitness or dancing with élan, unveiled his music video #Areucoming on Friday, February 1,2019 for his fans and well-wishers making sure all parties will now start at 8PM with the new party mantra of the season.

The stunning music video will have both, young as well as the not-so-young swaying and swinging to the beats. Produced by Happy Productions India, the music video is choreographed by the talented film director and choreographer Remo D’Souza and sung by versatile Bollywood singer Benny Dayal. The music for this video is composed by talented duo Sachin – Jigar.

Commenting on the occasion, Tiger Shroff said, “I believe in the philosophy of 8PM where you allow yourself to party, chill and relax with your friends after a hectic day at work and that’s what resonates with me about this music video. It was delightful shooting the video, especially with some fabulous moves, all under Remo’s excellent guidance. I had a great time working with Happy Productions India and this music video is full of fun, excitement, romance and sure to rock your season of love.”

A chart breaking number, it’s bound to have the party goers fall in love with the romantic chemistry of the beautiful international model Larissa Bonesi and Tiger Shroff. With amazing production value, grooving music and talented artists the music video is undoubtedly the new party anthem of this Valentine Season.

Speaking on music single launch, Producers Amar Sinha, COO of Radico Khaitan & Aparna Banerjee, MD of Happy Productions India said, “We are excited & thrilled to launch the music video #Areucoming that is aimed to revolutionize the season of love this February. We are happy to have Tiger Shroff on board for the same as he represents energy, youthfulness and fun.”

