Beards Are Passe! Kartik Aaryan Flashes A Moustache For Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aaryan the young heartthrob has already won millions of hearts across the globe with his chocolate boy looks and stellar acting chops and is continuously acing his game with interesting film projects.

In T-Series and BR Studios’ next Pati Patni Aur Woh, an adaptation of BR Chopra’s 1978 film with the same title, Kartik is all set to gob-smack the audience with his never-seen-before look in the film.

Being a thorough professional, Kartik, in-order to get into the skin of his character, has shed his cool-dude swag and instead will be seen sporting a slightly mature look replete with a chevron style moustache in the film. While Kartik is looking absolutely different, his new look is refreshing and needless to say, the actor impresses to woo us with the makeover

Speaking about Kartik’s never-seen-before avatar, producer Bhushan Kumar says, “To essay his character in Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kartik has donned a new look which is bound to surprise everyone. All of us on the on the set were taken aback to see this transformation of Kartik from a boy-next-door to a mature individual. He looks visibly different from the characters he has played in the past. I am sure this decision on his part to experiment with his look will be liked by his fans.”

Producer Juno Chopra adds, “Kartik’s new look is sure to surprise everyone. Especially because no one has ever seen him in this look before. He is playing a newly married man in the film and his look needed to be changed. Kartik was sporting enough to go to any length for his character and we are excited to begin shooting for the film”.

Kartik’s look in the film is styled by designer Niharika Khan and hairstylist Hakim Aalim.

Pati Patni Aur Woh features Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles and is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Juno Chopra, Krishan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

