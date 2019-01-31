Can’t Wait For Salman Khan’s Bharat Trailer? Here’s What Will Intrigue You Further!

As expected Bharat teaser has received a huge response by crossing the 36 million views and 7 lakh likes on YouTube, within 6 days. The movie brings back the celebrated pair of superstar Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif on-screen. Though the teaser is been liked by the target audience, it left most of them craving for more as it only featured Salman Khan without any traces of the leading lady or supporting cast.

Now coming to the next aspect of Bharat, the trailer, a Pinkvilla report suggests that it will be full-fledged and will showcase all the supporting actors including Tabu, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover, Sonali Kulkarni, Nora Fatehi, Aasif Sheikh and of course, Katrina Kaif.

The source close to the movie adds, “The Bharat trailer will have all the actors in it, from Katrina to Disha and Nora. Only it is uncertain whether Varun Dhawan’s character (he plays a businessman) who has a special appearance, in the movie, will be revealed in the trailer too or somewhere else as right now Varun’s look and role is under wraps. It is not easy to accommodate so many characters in one trailer so it remains to be seen how director Ali Abbas Zafar and producers, Atul and Nikhil, will manage this one.

It will be difficult to leave out any character though, as each one is pivotal in Bharat’s journey at every step. Everything is being done in a planned and systematic way as part of the strategy. Recently, some fans were upset and media was speculating why Katrina didn’t feature in the tease but here too the makers had a strategy. The makers wanted to establish the Bharat name first as Bharat is the name of Salman Khan too in the movie”, reports Pinkvilla.

Talking about the schedule for trailer release, the source further adds, “Ali, Atul and Nikhil are yet to take a call on the first trailer release. Right now, their focus is on the Bharat shoot getting complete. Three sets have been put up in this final and marathon shoot at Film City Studios in Mumbai and some songs are also being shot on Salman and Katrina and the other actors. While discussions are on about the trailer release, a final call will be taken in February as the entire shoot of the gets complete by the end of that month.

A grand wrap up party in Mumbai after the last schedule wraps is on the cards. It’s been a challenging shoot for the Bharat team but the reactions to the teaser has been fantastic and the Bharat unit is thrilled about it.”

