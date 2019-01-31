Actress Priyanka Chopra will be essaying the role of spiritual leader and Oshos disciple Ma Anand Sheela in her next project.

The actress opened up about her project, which she is also producing, during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“I am developing a feature with Barry Levinson. He is an iconic American director. We are developing it (from the perspective of) Sheela who is this guru who originated from India,” Priyanka said in a video clip, which surfaced on the Internet on Wednesday.

“She was his right hand woman and she was devious. She created a whole cult in America. He was called Osho. I don’t know if you’ve heard of him. It was amazing. I am developing that next for me to star in and produce,” she added.

The story of Ma Anand Sheela gained popularity after the success of the documentary Wild Wild Country – which charted the growth of Osho’s community from India to setting up a cult in Oregon in the US. It highlighted the role that Sheela played in the growth of the community, and its downfall.

She appeared on the talk show to promote her Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Liam Hemsworth, Adam DeVine and Rebel Wilson.

