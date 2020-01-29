Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Takes Down Hindi Medium, Inches Away From Ajay Devgn’s Highest Grosser Golmaal Again

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is witnessing a brilliant run and has turned out to be a much bigger surprise just like 2019 saw Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike. While in the domestic market, the 250 crore milestone is just a few crores away, the film has already gone past the 300 crore mark on a global front. It is all set to become Ajay Devgn’s highest grosser by beating Golmaal Again.

As of now, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stands at a grand total of 308.97 crores including 273.97 crores gross (232.18 crores nett) from India and 35 crores gross from overseas. In Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners (200 crores and above), the period drama surpassed the lifetime of Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores) and will topple Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) by tomorrow.

Check out the complete list below:

Currently, Tanhaji is at the 31st position on the list.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is over the moon, what with his latest release entering the Rs 200 crore club in India. He says that the role will go down as one of his best ever.

He said, “So pleased to be a part of such an inspiring and entertaining film! Thank you Ajay for this great part that will go down as one of my very best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF films and the memory of Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj,” reports IANS.

