Tanhaji Box Office: BEATS Golmaal Again To Emerge As Ajay Devgn’s Highest Grosser; Also Crosses Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has slowed down a bit but it’s still pulling off some surprising numbers if we consider the overall picture. On the worldwide front, the film has become Ajay’s highest grosser by beating the lifetime of Golmaal Again and also crossed Akshay Kumar’s Good Newwz.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior stands at a global total of 312.41 crores including India gross collection of 277.41 crores gross (235.10 crores nett) and overseas’ 35 crores. It currently stands at 29th position in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners’ list (200 crores and above) by surpassing Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) and Good Newwz (311.27 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

By today, the period drama will beat the lifetime of Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores).

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020 along with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. It also feature Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, the film recently was declared as tax-free till April 30 by the Maharashtra Cabinet. The decision to waive off GST on ticket sales for the movie came a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other leaders watched the film at a special show in Mumbai.

The martyrdom of Tanaji Malusare, commander of the Maratha Empire headed by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the battle of Sinhagad Fort in Pune with the then commander of the fort Udaybhan Singh Rathore, who was allied with the Mughals, holds a special place in the state’s history.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!