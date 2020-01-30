Kartik Aaryan Says ‘Can’t Stay Friends With My Ex’, Sara Ali Khan Asks THIS In Return

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are going through two opposite ends in terms of their personal and professional fronts. While the duo has reportedly called off their rumoured relationship, they are currently promoting their Valentine’s release Love Aaj Kal together. However, when asked about if the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor will ever stay friends with his ex, he refused.

It all happened on the sets of Indian Idol 11, where Sara Ali Khan and Kartik where playing a game of truths. If a report by Mumbai Mirror is to believed, when host Aditya Narayan asked a question to the duo regarding the same, Kartik said he can’t stay friends with his ex. The Kedarnath actress on the other hand cleared that she doesn’t have such terms and conditions.

Furthermore, Kartik said that he doesn’t want to get married right now, and is just focused on his career. To this, Sara Ali Khan asked him, “You are ready for a relationship but not marriage?”

Kartik and Sara were said to be dating during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal. The actor even was spotted on the sets of Coolie No. 1 to celebrate the diva’s birthday. The two reportedly even spent some quality time at the Pataudi palace before Sara’s debut on the ramp, where Kartik was spotted cheering along with the former’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, Love Aaj Kal is being directed by Imtiaz Ali and is slated for a Valentine’s release this year. The posters are out along with two songs – Shayad & Haan Main Galat, and have been received really well by the audiences. However, when asked about the trailer to daddy Saif Ali Khan, he said he liked his more but wished the current lot all the luck.

