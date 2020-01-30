Maidaan Poster Brings Ajay Devgn VS Akshay Kumar With This Uncanny Resemblance With One Of Khiladi’s Existing Posters

Today we saw the poster release of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and we can’t help but find an uncanny resemblance with a poster of a certain Akshay Kumar film. Now, before going into the details about that film, we would just like to say that both the films share a similar genre – sports drama.

By now, many of you might have guessed that it’s Akshay Kumar’s Gold. Yes, both the posters share a very uncanny resemblance and we will leave that on you guys to decide. Below are both the posters of the films, share your thoughts about the same in the comments section below.

Without blaming the makers, we would just like to state that it’s been a sports’ template which has been followed by many films. It’s just there are more than one similarities between the talked about the poster of Maidaan and Gold. Makers also released the second poster of Maidaan in which Ajay Devgn is shown kicking a ball with a suitcase and umbrella in his hand and that’s pretty creative.

Inspired from an incredible true story, Maidaan pays tribute to the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhai Ho fame, Maidaan has been shot extensively in Kolkata, Lucknow and Mumbai for over 50 days already while the filming will be completed by April. It also stars National award-winning actress Priyamani from South, Gajraj Rao who created magic with Badhai Ho and the well known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Maidaan Presented by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects in association with FreshLime Films is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. The film is set to release on 27th November 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages.

