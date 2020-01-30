Street Dancer 3D Box Office Day 6: Holds Well, To Have A Lifetime In The Range Of Dishoom & Sui Dhaaga

Street Dancer 3D Box Office: After taking a dip from Monday (4.65 crores) to Tuesday (3.88 crores), Street Dancer 3D held well on Wednesday as there was hardly any drop. The film collected 3.58 crores more and would be hoping that today’s collections too stay over the 3.25 crore mark.

In the process, the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor has gone past the 50 crores milestone. Its overall collections stand at 53.34 crores and would be around 57 crores before the first week is through. While from here it should eventually go past the 75 crores mark, this is the range it would ultimately find itself in.

Overall, Street Dancer 3D‘s lifetime would be in the same zone as Varun Dhawan’s decent successes like Dishoom and Sui Dhaaga.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

