EXCLUSIVE! Alaya F On Finding Kartik Aaryan In Bed Remark: “I Friendzone So Many People…”

Actress Alaya F has been making a lot of noise, even before the release of her debut film, Jawaani Jaaneman which stars Saif Ali Khan and Tabu in lead. The diva has been promoting the film all across the country and making some interesting revelations. Recently, she was heard saying she wouldn’t be surprised to find Kartik Aaryan in her bed, which spread like a wildfire. The actress is now opening all about it.

Alaya F recently met Koimoi.com for an exclusive conversation. She spoke in length about her on-screen father Saif Ali Khan, her personal life and much more. When asked about the entire Kartik Aaryan row, the actress said, “The promo was cut in such a way. I explained myself later, saying it’s because I friendzone so many people, my home is such an open place for everyone. Like so many people stay over when they don’t want to go home, they leave in the morning or whatever. So that’s why I won’t be surprised, that’s what I meant. Promos are misleading, do not make false stories. Although, I like it. I like opening my phone and seeing my own news feed, and be like ‘Oh! What? Okay’”

Check out her exclusive video below:

Meanwhile, during a fun segment, Alaya F also ended up killing Kartik Aaryan. We gave the actress the choice to pick between Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan and Ranveer Singh asked whom she’d kill, marry and hook up with.

Alaya answered, “I’ve been saying lots of good things about Kartik Aaryan and have been keeping him on top of the list, so I’ll kill you (Kartik) because you’ve had the win many times. I’ll marry Varun Dhawan and hook up with Ranveer Singh. I don’t want to marry Ranveer because Ranveer-Deepika are the best.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!