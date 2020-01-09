Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer Review: Promises Routine Story With An Exciting Twist

Jawaani Jaaneman Trailer Review: Last time Saif Ali Khan gave a successful urban romantic comedy, was with Cocktail back in 2012. Post that he starred in Happy Ending (2014) which turned out to be a disappointment. Now 6 years later, he’s back with Jawaani Jaaneman and it looks like he’ll not disappoint this time.

The Nitin Kakkar directorial marks the debut of Alaya Furniturewala and also stars Tabu, Kubbra Sait, Kumud Mishra & Farida Jalal. The story of the film is basically simple where a middle-aged man hasn’t had enough of his ‘Jawaani‘ yet and loves to spend most of his time partying and chilling with girls. However, there’s a twist and that is he has a 21-year-old daughter from Tabu’s character which he is totally unaware of. As the daughter enters his life, he comes to know that even she is pregnant with her boyfriend. Now that’s a twist which makes things interesting.

The trailer promises a fun film with loads of humour backed by some powerful emotions. Saif Ali Khan is in his element and Tabu is a treat as always. Alaya looks like a natural actor and is set for an impressive debut. But the beauty of the film is that even supporting cast is interesting and promises to entertain you equally.

Nitin Kakkar is the same director who earlier directed movies like Filmistaan, Notebook & Mitron. While Filmistaan was highly appreciated, none of his films worked at the Box Office. Now with Jawaani Jaaneman, he will be looking for his first box office success.

Overall, Jawaani Jaaneman‘s trailer is exciting and promises a fun time at cinemas. Hopefully, it’ll be finally a much deserving genuinely good urban comedy from Saif.

Rating: 3.5/5

