Ajay Devgn Meets M.S Dhoni, Calls Cricket & Films ‘Uniting Religion Of India’

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn met former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said that cricket and films are the uniting religion of India.

Taking to his social media handle, Ajay on Thursday morning shared a photograph of himself posing with M.S Dhoni.

He captioned it: “Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni.”

Cricket and Films … the uniting religion of our country @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/yMlEBKZk63 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 9, 2020

The image currently has already garnered an impressive 765 Retweets and 5.1K Likes.

Ajay Devgn is currently geared up for the release of his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Directed by Om Raut, the film is about the battle of Sinhagad in 1670 that was fought between Tanhaji Malusare and Udaybhan Singh Rathod.

Tanhaji is slated to release on Friday, i.e the 10th of January, 2020 along with actress Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. Deepika’s film is based on the real-life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak features Vikrant Massey as the male lead of the film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!