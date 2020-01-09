Ajay Devgn On Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior Promoting A Particular Religion: "There Is No Hindutva, It's About..."

Ajay Devgn’s next, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is one of the most anticipated films of the year. However, the film soon got embroiled into controversy after some stills of the film from the trailer saw Ajay promoting the power of saffron as Tanhaji. The actor has now clearly stated that the film is not about one religion but about a person’s love for his country.

Ajay further revealed that his film, just like Padmaavat and Panipat is based on historical facts. In his latest interaction, the actor has been quoted saying, “We are talking about the country. We are talking about freedom. There is no ‘Hindutva’. It is about your nation, your country. In the movie, you will see that there are Muslim warriors who are fighting alongside Tanhaji. We are not fighting for religion. When we talk about country, then there is no religion.”

It may be remembered that the makers of the film recently had to remove the symbol of “OM” from the flag that is shown in the film. Speaking to PTI, Ajay further said, “Alauddin Khilji (from Padmaavat) was barbaric according to history. Not because he was from a certain religion that he was barbaric, he was a barbaric man. We are talking about invaders and outsiders in our country at that point of time. People have become one now. It is one country now for everybody. Even before, invaders and outsiders, the country never had just one religion. Everybody was living in peace and harmony. There are names in history of people who fought against their own.”

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on the 10th of January, 2020. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Kajol and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!