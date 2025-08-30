Here’s a comprehensive look at 8 Bollywood remakes of Hollywood films that might surprise you, featuring a diverse range of adaptations that have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

1. Sarkar (2005) – Remake of The Godfather (1972)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Director: Ram Gopal Varma

Ram Gopal Varma Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Directed by Ram Gopal Varma and starring Amitabh Bachchan in a career-defining role, Sarkar is often cited as a loose adaptation of Francis Ford Coppola’s legendary The Godfather. While not a scene-by-scene remake, the film explores themes of power, loyalty, and family dynamics within the murky world of Indian politics. Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Subhash Nagre, modeled after Don Vito Corleone, resonates with authority and intensity, capturing the essence of the original film’s protagonist.

2. Partner (2007) – Inspired by Hitch (2005)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Salman Khan and Govinda headline this Bollywood adaptation of the Will Smith starrer Hitch. Directed by David Dhawan, known for his flair in comedic filmmaking, Partner follows the exploits of a ‘love guru’ (Salman Khan) who helps romantically challenged men find love while navigating his own relationship dilemmas. The film retains the essence of the original’s romantic comedy formula but adds Bollywood’s masala entertainment elements with catchy songs, colorful dances, and a dose of slapstick humor.

3. Koi… Mil Gaya (2003) – Inspired by E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: Hrithik Roshan’s portrayal of Rohit Mehra in Koi… Mil Gaya marked a significant departure from his previous roles and established him as a versatile actor in Bollywood. Directed by Rakesh Roshan, the film draws inspiration from Steven Spielberg’s timeless classic E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial. It tells the story of a mentally challenged young man who befriends an extraterrestrial creature with extraordinary abilities. While retaining the emotional core of Spielberg’s film, Koi… Mil Gaya introduces Bollywood’s musical and dramatic elements, making it a heartwarming tale of friendship and resilience.

4. Murder (2004) – Inspired by Unfaithful (2002)

IMDb Rating: 5.5/10

5.5/10 Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Streaming On: Not Available

Plot: Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat star in this steamy thriller that draws inspiration from the Hollywood film Unfaithful, directed by Adrian Lyne. Directed by Anurag Basu, Murder explores themes of infidelity, passion, and betrayal in relationships. While the core storyline and moral dilemmas echo those of its Hollywood counterpart, the film incorporates Bollywood’s sensibilities with melodious songs, stylized cinematography, and intense emotional conflicts that resonate deeply with Indian audiences.

5. Salaam-E-Ishq (2007) – Inspired by Love Actually (2003)

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: An ensemble cast featuring some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Anil Kapoor, headlines Salaam-E-Ishq. Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film draws inspiration from Richard Curtis’ British romantic comedy Love Actually. It weaves together multiple love stories that intersect and intertwine, showcasing diverse characters and cultural backgrounds against the backdrop of bustling Mumbai. While capturing the essence of interconnected relationships and the complexities of love, Salaam-E-Ishq infuses Bollywood’s musical extravagance and emotional depth, offering a vibrant tapestry of romance, drama, and humor.

6. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (1998) – Inspired by Bad Boys (1995)

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Director: David Dhawan

David Dhawan Streaming On: Prime Video

Plot: Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda’s camaraderie takes center stage in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, a Bollywood action-comedy inspired by Michael Bay’s Bad Boys. Directed by David Dhawan, the film follows two mismatched police officers who swap identities to solve a high-stakes crime. Combining humor, action-packed sequences, and catchy musical numbers, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan exemplifies Bollywood’s penchant for blending genres and delivering crowd-pleasing entertainment.

Bollywood’s fascination with Hollywood isn’t merely about remaking films but also about adapting global narratives to resonate with Indian audiences while adding its own cultural flavors and cinematic aesthetics. These 6 Bollywood remakes showcase how Indian filmmakers creatively reinterpret and reimagine stories from around the world, infusing them with Bollywood’s signature elements of drama, music, and emotion. Whether exploring themes of family loyalty, romantic entanglements, or existential dilemmas, these films have contributed to the rich tapestry of Bollywood cinema, enriching the cinematic experience for audiences globally. As Bollywood continues to evolve, its legacy of adapting and innovating narratives remains a testament to its enduring appeal and influence in the world of cinema.

