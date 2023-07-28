Edward Sexton is being hailed as a “visionary” and “the coolest guy in tailoring” after his death aged 80.

Also dubbed “The wizard with the scissors” by GQ, Edward dressed Mick Jagger and The Beatles, with his passing announced by his fashion house on Wednesday. (26.07.23)

A statement posted on the brand’s Instagram feed said: “The whole team here at Edward Sexton are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Edward, our founder.

“It is difficult to communicate just how much Edward meant to all of us. His pioneering spirit, impeccable style, charming character and complete attention to the craft of tailoring have made this house what it is today.

“As a team, we remain as dedicated as we ever have been to creating striking British tailoring that celebrates Edward’s history, achievements and his memory, and is true to his craft.

“To all our clients, friends and colleagues, thank you for your continued support and kindness at this time.

“With our warmest wishes to you all, the Edward Sexton team.”

With a career spanning seven decades, Edward was considered one of the most important designers of the past century.

Born into a working-class family in London he first made a name for himself in the design room in 1957 when he was still in his early teens.

He went on to make riding coats for designer Harry Hall by day and took tailoring classes at Barrett Street Technical College in the evenings.

Positions at Savile Row’s Kilgour, French and Stanbury and Welsh and Jefferies followed, before he grew tired of the formality of Savile Row tailoring and formed a friendship with Tommy Nutter, with whom he opened Nutters of Savile Row.

Throughout the late Sixties and early Seventies, Nutters became renowned as the most radical tailor in London by creating sharp silhouettes with their clothes.

Celebrities soon flocked to the store, with Paul McCartney and Cilla Black huge fans.

Edward then went it alone in 1975, launching his own namesake label in London’s Knightsbridge.

He put Mick Jagger in a bespoke clotted cream three-piece for his wedding to Bianca Jagger in 1971 and cut suits for Annie Lennox and David Gray.

Edward also dressed John Lennon in head-to-toe white for The Beatles’ Abbey Road cover in 1969.

Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Yasmin Le Bon and Eva Herzigova all wore his suits as they mimicked a rock band for Duran Duran’s ‘Girl Panic’ music video.

