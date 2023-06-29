Kim Cattrall wanted to “push” her Samantha Jones character to the limit for her comeback in ‘And Just Like That’.

Breaking her silence for the first time since it was announced the sex-crazed publicist will be appearing in the ‘Sex and the City’ spin-off show, the 66-year-old actress added the desire was part of her wish to get “creative” with the cameo.

Kim Cattrall told The View about getting a call from network Max asking her to come back as Samantha, she said, “It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ and I went, ‘Hmm, let me get creative’.”

Referring to costume designer Patricia Field, 82, Kim Cattrall added, “And one of those things was to get Patricia Field back and I thought if I’m gonna come back, I gotta come back with that kind of Samantha style, I gotta push it, and we did!”

Patricia was responsible for many boundary-pushing outfits on ‘SATC’, but was unable to return as costume designer for ‘AJLT’ due to her commitments on the ‘Emily in Paris’ show.

Kim had previously said she wouldn’t come back to ‘AJLT’, with her last appearance in the ‘SATC’ franchise in the second feature film of the series in 2010.

But the actress – who has had a well-documented and long-running feud with her 58-year-old ‘SATC’ co-star Sarah Jessica Parker – is now set to appear in a cliff-hanger finale for the second season of ‘AJLT’.

Variety has reported she shot only one scene for the episode and filmed it in one day in March.

Kim starred as Samantha for six seasons on ‘SATC’ and her character was seen settling down in season four of the original series with artist character Maria Reyes after revealing to her on-screen friends over dinner: “Yes ladies, I’m a lesbian.”

Her character was then written out of the show, but not killed off.

‘SATC’ writer Candace Bushnell, 64, said she believes the latest batch of ‘AJLT’ episodes, now streaming on Max, “will be a great season” after Kim’s return was announced.

