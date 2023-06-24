Kelly Clarkson made sure her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock wasn’t caught off-guard by her divorce album ‘Chemistry’.

The ‘A Moment Like This’ singer, 41, filed for divorce from her 46-year-old former partner in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage – which sparked a bitter split battle – and she said she and Brandon had a “text exchange” before the release of her new record, which came out on Friday. (23.06.23)

She told ‘Today’: “I don’t even remember why or how it happened, but I was like, ‘Hey, I didn’t just diminish us down to one (thing).’

“You know what I’m saying? It’s all in there, the ride. The beauty is in there, as well. Now there’s a lot of pain, but that’s what happens for all of us.”

Kelly acknowledged Brandon probably won’t be listening to the album, which is said to be scathing about their relationship, adding: “It’s very personal. And I’ve always released personal music – I think I’m that kind of writer in general, everybody knows that.

“I think when you have kids… you kind of debate, ‘What am I going to do here?’ So I was very selective about the songs I picked for the album.”

Ahead of the release of the record, Kelly admitted she was “lonely” after her divorce from Brandon.

She added she is now happy to be moving her self-titled talk show to New York after finding life in Los Angeles isolating following the break-up, especially during the pandemic.

Referencing her divorce, she also said on the ‘Today’ show: “I think Covid pointed out a lot of things. A lot of us didn’t make it relationship-wise.

“Also it just proved I’ve never really liked living in LA.”

She added she felt like LA was “never her thing” in the two decades she has lived in the city, and said: “I never wanted to live there in the first place. It was just me and my kids all the way on that coast.

“All my family lives on this coast. So it just got lonely.”

“I’m lonely there. Not as in, like, ‘I need a boyfriend’ kind of thing. Lonely as in, like, you miss your family, you miss just having any family, or that kind of relationship.”

Kelly and Brandon did not reach a settlement until two years after she filed for divorce.

The singer told host Glennon Doyle, 47, on the ‘We Can do Hard Things’ podcast about how she felt better after her marriage split: “I can say that after (the divorce) I’m a far better mother. “Because I think when you’re honest with yourself, you’re able to be honest with others.”

