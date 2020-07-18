Robert Downey Jr Starrer Sherlock Holmes 3 Gets A Release Date? Calm Down, Fans!

It’s an exciting time for Robert Downey Jr and Sherlock Holmes fans. After being treated to Sherlock Holmes (2009) and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011), now it’s time to get ready for the third film.

The latest update about the much-awaited film, Sherlock Holmes 3 is that Robert Downey Jr will return to play the lead role. The film is also slated to reportedly release in December 2021. The latest news reports also claim that Jude Law will reprise his role of Dr. John Watson. It will be directed by Dexter Fletcher.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the Avengers actor Robert Downey Jr return back as the legendary detective. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received a lot of praise for its storyline, the villain’s character and the way the film was presented. This film had Professor James Moriarty (played by Jared Harris) as the villain, who was seen giving the lead character a tough time.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows earned $186.8 million in North America and $357 million in other territories getting a box office total of $545.4 million. It was the 12th highest-grossing film of 2011 worldwide.

While the report states the release date of Sherlock Holmes 3 is expected to be December 2021, when the shooting of the same will kickstart is still unknown. The official date has not yet been announced as to when the film will kick start its shooting.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!