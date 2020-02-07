Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has completed its 28 days in theatres today and trending has been rock-steady. While the period drama is just about a fair runner in the overseas market, its run in India could be described as phenomenal. Continuing its winning streak, the film has surpassed the lifetime of Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang.

At the end of 4th week, Tanhaji has accumulated 306.23 crores gross (259.52 crores nett) in India. Also, as per the last update, it has made 35 crores in international circuits. The overall total stands at 341.23 crores gross. In the due course, it has gone past Bang Bang (340 crores) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners list (200 crores and above).

Check out the complete list below:

It will be interesting to see how Tanhaji sustains from here on with Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang eating up a huge chunk of screens. The film still has chances to beat Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani (367 crores) in the list.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude to the three military chiefs of the nation- Army, Navy and Air Force — for watching his film.

“Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” Ajay tweeted.

The screening was held in Delhi on January 19. Harinder Sikka, author of “Calling Sehmat” on which “Raazi” was based, was also present.

