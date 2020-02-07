Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Surpasses Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has completed its 28 days in theatres today and trending has been rock-steady. While the period drama is just about a fair runner in the overseas market, its run in India could be described as phenomenal. Continuing its winning streak, the film has surpassed the lifetime of Hrithik Roshan’s Bang Bang.
At the end of 4th week, Tanhaji has accumulated 306.23 crores gross (259.52 crores nett) in India. Also, as per the last update, it has made 35 crores in international circuits. The overall total stands at 341.23 crores gross. In the due course, it has gone past Bang Bang (340 crores) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners list (200 crores and above).
Check out the complete list below:
(Please rotate your mobile screen for best viewing)
|Rank
|Overseas
(Gross)
|India
(Nett)
|India
(Gross)
|Global
|1. Dangal (2016)
|1357.01
|387.39
|542.34
|1899.35
|2. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)
|482.54
|320.34
|432.46
|915.00
|3.Secret Superstar (2017)
|822.92
|62.00
|80.00
|902.92
|4. Baahubali 2 Hindi (2017)
|157.19
|511.30
|736.24
|893.43
|5. PK (2014)
|342.50
|339.50
|489.00
|831.50
|6. Sultan (2016)
|168.00
|300.45
|420.65
|589.00
|7. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
|128.00
|339.16
|434.12
|562.12
|8.Padmaavat (2018)
|176.00
|300.00
|384.00
|560.00
|9. Dhoom3 (2013)
|186.00
|280.25
|372.00
|558.00
|10. Sanju (2018)
|105.00
|341.22
|436.76
|541.76
|11. War(2019)
|91.58
|317.77
|374.96
|466.54
|12. Chennai Express (2013)
|121.00
|226.70
|301.00
|422.00
|13. AndhaDhun (2018)
|318.85
|72.50
|92.80
|411.65
|14. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015)
|93.70
|207.40
|305.00
|399.00
|15. 3 Idiots (2009)
|126.00
|202.00
|269.00
|395.00
|16. Dilwale (2015)
|180.09
|148.72
|214.15
|394.00
|17. Simmba (2018)
|94.00
|240.22
|299.01
|393.01
|18. Happy New Year (2014)
|90.00
|205.00
|295.00
|385.00
|19. Kick (2014)
|67.58
|233.00
|309.89
|377.00
|20. Krrish 3 (2013)
|54.00
|240.50
|320.00
|374.00
|21. Kabir Singh(2019)
|40.00
|278.24
|328.32
|368.32
|22. Bajirao Mastani (2015)
|101.83
|184.00
|265.00
|367.00
|23. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)
|35.00
|259.52
|306.23
|341.23*
|24. Bang Bang (2014)
|79.00
|181.03
|261.00
|340.00
|25. Uri: The Surgical Strike(2019)
|48.00
|244.06
|287.99
|335.99
|26. Bharat(2019)
|75.99
|209.36
|247.04
|323.03
|26. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
|57.00
|198.00
|263.00
|320.00
|28. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewaani (2013)
|58.00
|190.03
|259.00
|318.00
|29. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)
|124.23
|133.60
|192.38
|316.61
|30. Good Newwz (2019)
|73.93
|201.14
|237.34
|311.27
|31. Golmaal Again (2017)
|47.35
|205.72
|263.32
|310.67
|32. Hindi Medium (2017)
|205.21
|69.00
|99.36
|304.57
|33. Housefull 4 (2019)
|48.00
|206.00
|243.08
|291.08
|34. Raees (2017)
|95.20
|137.51
|192.51
|287.71
|35. Mission Mangal (2019)
|51.00
|200.16
|236.18
|287.18
|36. Race 3 (2018)
|65.32
|169.00
|205.44
|270.76
|37. 2.0 (2018)
|34.00
|188.00
|241.00
|275.00
|38. Dabangg 2 (2012)
|54.00
|159.00
|211.00
|265.00
|39. Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015)
|45.80
|152.00
|213.00
|258.00
|40. Baaghi 2 (2018)
|43.82
|165.00
|199.55
| 243.37
|41. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
|85.00
|112.50
|157.50
|242.50
|42. Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
|80.00
|121.00
|161.00
|241.00
|43. Gully Boy(2019)
|71.00
|139.38
|164.47
|235.47
|44. Airlift (2016)
|47.60
|129.00
|184.00
|231.60
|45. Total Dhamaal(2019)
|44.00
|152.00
|179.36
|223.36
|46. Tubelight (2017)
|49.00
|121.00
|174.25
|223.24
|47. Badhaai Ho (2018)
|43.72
|136.80
|175.10
|218.82
|48. Rustom (2016)
|40.54
|127.42
|178.26
|218.80
|49. M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story(2016)
|30.00
|133.04
|187.00
|217.00
|50. Dabangg 3
|40.00
|150.00*
|177.00*
|217.00
|51. Judwaa 2(2017)
|40.22
|137.81
|176.39
|216.61
|52. Hichki(2018)
|151.72
|46.17
|59.09
|210.81
|53. Kaabil (2017)
|34.50
|121.00
|175.00
|209.50
|54. Chhichhore (2019)
|31.00
|150.36
|177.42
|208.42
|55. Badrinath Ki Dulhania
(2017)
|39.05
|116.60
|167.90
|206.95
|56. Kesari (2019)
|25.00
|153.00
|180.54
|205.54
|57. Pad Man (2018)
|102.00
|78.95
|101.05
|203.05
|58. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)
|36.69
|117.00
|163.75
|200.64
It will be interesting to see how Tanhaji sustains from here on with Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s Malang eating up a huge chunk of screens. The film still has chances to beat Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Bajirao Mastani (367 crores) in the list.
Trending
Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, Devdatta Nage and Luke Kenny in key roles.
Meanwhile, a few days ago, Ajay Devgn expressed gratitude to the three military chiefs of the nation- Army, Navy and Air Force — for watching his film.
“Honoured to spend an evening with the three Chiefs. Thank you all for the love given to Tanhaji,” Ajay tweeted.
The screening was held in Delhi on January 19. Harinder Sikka, author of “Calling Sehmat” on which “Raazi” was based, was also present.
Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!