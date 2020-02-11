Tanhaji Box Office (Worldwide): Ajay Devgn Starrer Touches The 350-Crore Benchmark!

Tanhaji Box Office: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior performed extremely well during its 5th weekend and maintained a good hold again on Monday. In India alone, the period drama has accumulated 267.76 crores and is now chasing Kabir Singh’s lifetime collections.

Speaking about global collections, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has crossed a big milestone of 350 crores. Till now, the film has earned 350.95 crores including 315.95 crores gross (267.76 crores nett) of India and 35 crores of the overseas market. Before wrapping up the theatrical run, Tanhaji is expected to cross Bajirao Mastani (367 crores gross) in Koimoi Bollywood’s Top Worldwide Earners (200 crores and above).

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior released on 10th January 2020. It also features Sharad Kelkar, Kajol, Devdatta Nage, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles.

Meanwhile, child artist Arush Nand says he had a great time working with star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol in “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior“.

He said, “Sharing screen with superstars Kajol and Ajay Devgn is an experience that I will always cherish. On the set, Ajay Sir was always quiet and Kajol ma’am was always chatty,” reports IANS.

“I remember when we were doing a song sequence where Ajay Sir had to lift me on his shoulder, Kajol ma’am asked me whether I have eaten or not because otherwise Ajay Sir had to put an extra effort to put on his shoulder! That lightened the mood quite a bit. I was surprised initially, but then Kajol ma’am burst into laughter,” he recalled.

