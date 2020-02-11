Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan REACTS To Accusations Of Being Biased Towards Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 has entered its finale week. Hosted by Salman Khan, fans are curious to know who among Sidharth Shukla, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, Shehnaz Gill, Mahira Sharma, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz will win this season.

The current season grabbed headlines for a lot of reasons, mainly controversies. If Bigg Boss 13 will be remembered for one thing, it’s going to be the drama and fights which happened almost every day in the house. Meanwhile, this season viewers felt that Salman Khan was being biased and protective of Sidharth Shukla.

A lot of times, fans even called out the superstar for not taking action against Sid when he has been wrong in the house. The Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai actor even told Sidharth to stay away from Shehnaz Gill saying that she’s fallen in love with her.

In Monday’s episode, Salman Khan was asked by journalist Rajat Sharma on the show regarding his protective nature towards Shukla and how people have accused him of being biased. Khan said, “No, I was trying to be protective of Shenaaz. I felt that Shehnaaz is quite a young girl and Sidharth is a matured man. I thought that she may be misled. The way she was hitting herself, I thought that she mustn’t harm herself when she comes out of the house. That’s why I had warned Siddharth to be careful since life outside can be a little stressful. But, then I came to know that she is 25 years of age and is pretty sorted and is only trying to play her game, then I was very happy.”

Well, we wonder what fans will say now that Salman has stated his side!

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!