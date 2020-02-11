Rishi Kapoor’s Stubborn Nature Regarding His Health Is Making His Family Anxious

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has not been keeping well for a while now. After the reports that he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai post getting discharged from one in Delhi, now another report suggests that the disease that he had been treated for last year has relapsed. Read on to know more about the same.

It was a few days back when Rishi Kapoor suddenly fell ill in Delhi and was admitted to a hospital there. Soon after getting discharged he gave out a press statement that read it was just an infection and the pollution in Delhi that caused the problem.

But according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, he is back in the hospital, this time in the city. And if the report is to be believed, the news is not that great.

A source close to the development in the report said, “He’s just being stubborn. This is adding to the family’s growing anxiety. Before a treatment procedural is decided on, he must accept that he’s unwell. Unfortunately, like the first time when the disease struck, he is not willing to accept the truth.”

Meanwhile, Rishi’s son Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s speculated wedding is also making headlines. With dad Rishi’s health taking a U-turn, will it happen this year?

It was late last year when Rishi came back to India from New York after battling with a life-threatening disease for almost 2 years. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery.

