Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): Ranveer Singh Starrer BEATS Shah Rukh Khan’s Film In The List

Simmba Box Office (Worldwide): The Rohit Shetty directorial is roaring out loud with its masala and strong content. Starring Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana in the pivotal roles, Simmba has successfully managed to steal the hearts of the audiences. Even after being a non-festive release, Simmba has passed with flying colours at the box office.

The film is not only doing wonders at the India box office but also in the international markets too. The film has collected a whopping amount of 190.64 crores at the Indian box office in just 10 days.

Speaking about the worldwide numbers, it has collected a total of 303.61 crores* which is a huge number. With this number, it has left behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees which had collected 287.71 crores back then. The next target for Simmba is Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores) and Golmaal Again (310.67 crores). It will be really easy for the Ranveer starrer to cross this barrier.

Ranveer, who just returned from his honeymoon with wife Deepika Padukone, went to Gaeity Galaxy cinemas to see the audience reaction. But the Gully Boy actor had covered his face to not create fan frenzy at the theatre. He even went to the projector room and put up the Instagram story. Also, he had a famous Gaiety ka Samosa and put up a picture. Well, that’s Ranveer for us!

On the work front, Ranveer is awaiting the release of Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2019.

