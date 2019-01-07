Krrish 4: Kriti Sanon To Be A Part Of The Hrithik Roshan Starrer? The Actress Clears The Air!

Actress Kriti Sanon has put all speculations to rest about her approaching filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for a role in his much-awaited film Krrish 4.

Recently, there were rumors floating around that actress Kriti Sanon has been pitching herself to filmmaker Rakesh Roshan for a role and the actress has made two visits to his office already in a span of six weeks.

However, there is no veracity to this news as Kriti Sanon had visited the office of a talent management firm and the actress is often spotted there. Interestingly the same building also has filmmaker Rakesh Roshan’s office, which might have given the rise to this rumor.

The actress has denied the rumours, stating that she’s never met the director, nor ever pitched for any of his movies.

Kriti Sanon has carved a place as one of the most loved celebrities of Bollywood within a very short period of time.

Kriti Sanon has been hopping from the sets of one film to another this year. The actress recently finished the shoot for the first schedule of her upcoming period drama Panipat and now she has relief from the schedule of the films and is shooting for multiple brands before she starts the shoot for the next schedule.

Over the years, Kriti is known to portray characters that have resonated with her audience. The actress’ last outing Bareilly Ki Barfi garnered a lot of critical acclaim and love from her viewers.

Only 4 films old, actress Kriti Sanon has an exciting film line up to look forward to with projects like Housefull 4, Luka Chuppi, Panipat and Arjun Patiala. The young actress is leaving no stone unturned to treat her fans with her versatile performances in varied genres of films.

