Krrish 4: WHAT? Jaadu To Reunite With Rohit? Hrithik Roshan Drops A Huge Hint!

Ever since, the director Rakesh Roshan & actor Hrithik Roshan introduced us to the Sci-fi series with Koi…Mil Gaya, the Jaadu became a household name. Jaadu was the alien in the movie, who still holds the place in our hearts. The blend of amazing performances by the whole cast and brilliant filmmaking, ended making the movie a cult. The huge success of Koi…Mil Gaya, further led to the successful franchise, Krrish.

After the success of Koi…Mil Gaya, Krrish too emerged as a Blockbuster at box office. With the Krrish, audience were introduced to the first Indian Superhero franchise. Krrish 3 was the next part of the franchise, which too was loved by the audience. Although Krrish and Krrish 3 were liked by the people, they shared the desire of including their beloved character of Jaadu, which was the part of Koi…Mil Gaya.

Now, this desire of Jaadu lovers possibly seems to be fulfilled as Hrithik, who will start the work on Krrish 4 soon, hinted the return of Jaadu in the post on Instagram. The 44-year-old actor, shared a video and the post in which he quoted about his fear and doubts of being part of Krrish franchise. He also added about the persistent efforts of the team & said he is still feared about doing Krrish 4, as he was earlier. The video featured the making of the scenes of Krrish 3. Talking about Jaadu, he teased the fans with #isjaaducomingback, which has sparked the curiousity among the franchise followers.

Here’s what exactly the actor said:

“Do you ever feel terrified when you think about the distance between where you want to be and where you are ? Krrish in many ways for me is the struggle, aspiration and endeavor of wanting to travel the length of that distance. When my dad thought of the idea of Krrish , the first thing I felt was doubt, uncertainty and incapable, I was simply afraid, and the second thing I felt was absolute terror at the thought of not doing it because I was afraid. So we went ahead and took the fear along with us for the ride. What we lacked in budget, technology, specialization and resources , we made up in tenacity, teamwork, discipline and perseverance. Today, we are at the heels of yet another endeavor to shorten that distance with Krrish4; and I feel exactly the same fear as I felt all those years ago. And that is why I am reassured that we are on the right track.”

