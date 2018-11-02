Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The Most ADORABLE Birthday Cake Ever Seen!

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: November 2 is no less than a festival for the diehard fans of Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, as it’s the birthday of their beloved actor. SRK who is known for his signature style in romantic movies is also an epitome of versatility. His amazing performances in blockbusters like Darr, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan and Chak De India, to name few, and huge fan following across the globe makes him the King Khan of the industry.

Badshah of Bollywood, who is also known for his wit and entrepreneurship apart from superlative acting skills, turns 53 today. No wonder the diehard SRKians gathered in huge number outside star’s residence, Mannat in Mumbai. Also, actor’s various fan pages & fan clubs celebrated the auspicious occasion with different gestures.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan page SRKuniverse shared the picture of the birthday cake on Instagram. The surprise cake looked really super cool, as it resembled the Shah Rukh’s character Bauua Singh from upcoming Zero.

Shah Rukh Khan will be celebrating this birthday with fans as he’ll be releasing the much-hyped trailer of Zero at an event held in Mumbai. Earlier the trailer was shown to the few renowned journalists and their reactions were just amazing. Even Superstar Aamir Khan, who watched the trailer, is full of praises for the team and trailer of Zero and also stated that SRK has outdone himself. As the trailer is to be out today, the excitement amongst the fans is at the peak.

Talking about the movie, King Khan is portraying the character of a vertically challenged man who falls in love with the Superstar, played by Katrina Kaif. While Katrina’s character is revealed, the details about the role of Anushka Sharma are still under the wrap. Zero is directed by Aanand L. Rai and it is set for a grand release on 21st December.