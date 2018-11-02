Baazaar Box Office Collections: Doesn’t Score Much In The 1st Week

Baazaar Box Office Collections: It hasn’t been able to do the kind of business that was expected out of it, especially after it hit the screens and the reviews were out. Given the kind of credentials that it was boasting of, as well as the content that did find appreciation from some quarters, one expected at least 20 crore to be reached in first week.

Though even that wouldn’t have been too high, it would at least have been some kind of solace for all involved as it would have given it a chance during the second week. That didn’t turn out to be the case though.

The film has brought in 17.50 crore* so far and that is a low number. The trending wasn’t really there right through the weekdays and one doesn’t expect much steam to be left for the film once it crosses the 20 crore mark. Even though the film had a niche subject with a select appeal, one still expected reasonably better footfalls at least.

For Saif Ali Khan the film has done a bit better than the likes of Chef and Kaalakaandi, both of which wrapped up in 6-7 crore range. Still, a true comeback would have been celebrated had Baazaar managed an Average status at the least. For now, there won’t be much to cheer about the film when it comes to the theatrical business, though all eyes are on how does audience react to the stock market drama once it arrives on a more elite digital medium. That would be a true testimony of whether the film has indeed worked with the target audiences at least.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder