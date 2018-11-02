Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: Sachin Tendulkar’s Wish Might Just Be The Best One Of All!

Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: A day which is not less than a festival for his fans! Be it normal people or celebs, the internet is full with wishes, gifts and tributes for the person who has elevated the presence of Bollywood throughout the world. May how he fares at the box office, the love for him is unending and it will always be because he’s the one who has taught us how to love.

Shah Rukh Khan always gets some of the most creative and prolific birthday wishes. One of such is done today by the legend cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He took to his Twitter handle and wished Shah Rukh Khan in the most philosophical way possible. He tweeted, “Raj and Rahul wouldn’t have been as charming if they didn’t have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, @iamsrk! #HappyBirthdaySRK”

Raj and Rahul wouldn’t have been as charming if they didn’t have a little bit of SRK in them. Have a blessed year ahead, @iamsrk! #HappyBirthdaySRK pic.twitter.com/kSyF6WBgGx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 2, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 53rd birthday today and it’s a double celebration for him because Zero trailer will also be revealed today. We have seen it and can’t hold our excitement for you guys to watch it too! Till then you can read our review article for the same.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero, where Shah Rukh will play the role of a vertically challenged man, releases on December 21.