Housefull 4 Box Office (Worldwide): It’s a celebration for Akshay Kumar and the team as their latest outing Housefull 4 is fetching tremendous love from the cine-goers. Backed by Akshay’s antics, the movie is one of the highly successful mad entertainers.

H4 has completed it’s 8-day box office run and in India alone, it garnered 149.36 crores nett making a gross of 176.24 crores. In overseas too, as per the week 1 update, the movie has collected 30 crores gross. The whole cumulative sum now stands at 206.24 crores gross worldwide. It sure calls for celebration time for all those involved.

With its 200-crore entry, H4 has entered Koimoi’s Bollywood Top Worldwide Earners list. It surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2 (200.64 crores). Today it will cross Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Chhichhore, Kaabil and more movies in the list.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar, who plays a fictional historical character named Rajkumar Bala in “Housefull 4“, said that makers of the comedy-drama film haven’t tried to ape any character from previous films.

Akshay Kumar was interacting with the media to promote ‘Housefull 4’ .

The story of ‘Housefull 4‘ is based on reincarnation, spanning a period of 600 years from 1419 to 2019, and ever since the film’s trailer was released, many people pointed out similarities between Akshay Kumar’s character and Ranveer Singh’s look in “Bajirao Mastani”. Both characters are bald and based in history, and also have similar get-up and costume.

“If that’s the case then are you trying to tell me that all bald characters will have some sort of similarity with Ranveer’s look in ‘Bajirao Mastani’? We are not trying to ape anybody in our film,” Akshay said.

